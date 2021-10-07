CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texans vs. Patriots: Time, TV schedule and streaming info for Week 5

The Houston Texans take on the New England Patriots as both teams seek to add their second win of the season after a 1-3 start.

The Patriots’ recent loss was somewhat optimistic as rookie quarterback Mac Jones led New England on a would-be game-winning drive against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday Night Football at Gillette Stadium. Even though Nick Folk hit the left upright, Jones had the Patriots in a position to win.

Contrast that with Houston, who is coming off of a 40-0 loss at the Buffalo Bills, the worst loss in franchise history. Quarterback Davis Mills has compiled just nine points in his two starts and 16 in his 10 quarters of play since quarterback Tyrod Taylor strained his hamstring.

Texans coach David Culley blames the lack of execution for Houston’s recent struggles, not the lack of talent.

“It has nothing to do with a lack of talent,” said Culley. “It has something to do with how we’ve executed. We haven’t executed very well up to this point. We haven’t played very well in our pass game, which has a lot to do with our running game. But, no, it’s not a lack of talent. It’s just a lack of us playing better.”

The Texans will have to play better against New England, who still has an excellent coaching staff led by Bill Belichick.

New England Patriots vs. Houston Texans — Sunday, Oct. 10, 12:00 p.m. CT

TV channel: CBS (KHOU-TV, Houston, Channel 11) [Andrew Catalon & James Lofton]

Live stream: FuboTV

Radio: Sports Radio 610 (KILT-AM), Mega 101 (KLOL-FM) (Marc Vandermeer & Andre Ware)

Location: NRG Stadium, Houston, Texas

Forecast: Partly cloudy, 86 degrees, 13 mph wind (indoors)

Referee: Scott Novak

Odds: Patriots -7.5

