Former Sixers guard Tony Wroten among 18 players facing fraud charges

The current version of the Philadelphia 76ers is dealing with a lot of drama as it continues preparing for the 2021-22 season. Of course, their drama is more focused on basketball as they move on from Ben Simmons.

A former member of the Sixers is dealing with his own drama that does not have to do with basketball.

Tony Wroten, who played three seasons in Philadelphia during The Process era, is listed among 18 former players who have been arrested on federal charges of defrauding the NBA’s Health and Wellness Benefit Plan out of approximately $4 million.

Per Tom Winter of NBC News, Wroten was listed among the 18 players arrested.

Wroten was a fan favorite while a member of the Sixers due to his energetic play and his ability to consistently score. He averaged 13.8 points while with the Sixers.

