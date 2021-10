It was announced yesterday that the highly-anticipated The Book of Boba Fett is hitting Disney+ in December, and it's not the only Star Wars content to look forward to on the streaming service. The new animated series, Star Wars: Visions, dropped last week and a new set of shorts titled Galaxy of Sounds became available to watch yesterday. "Star Wars Galaxy of Sounds explores the ambience of a galaxy far, far away through themes such as wonder, excitement, oddities, and more. Be immersed in the hum of Coruscant at golden hour, listen to the light side of the Force as Rey connects to past Jedi, and observe booming lightsaber duels. Experience the nostalgic sounds of Star Wars from across the franchise," the Disney+ description reads.

