2 of the Hottest Tech IPOs Still to Come in '21

By Sean Sechler
 5 days ago
After 2020 proved a monumental year for IPOs, investors might have been hard-pressed to imagine that initial offerings would continue their torrid pace in 2021.

Well, that's what happened: This year to date, 2,000 IPOs raising a combined $421 billion have been launched globally.

Given the sheer amount of liquidity in financial markets -- thanks to the Federal Reserve’s easy monetary policy and a huge rally off of the coronavirus-crash lows -- the IPO boom makes sense.

And while the pace of the IPO market slowed a bit in Q3 after a massive first half, some exciting new tech companies are still expected to go public by year's end.

Although the market is right now trying to find its footing, investors should get familiar with prominent businesses that could become huge winners.

Let’s take a look at two of the hottest tech IPOs still to come in 2021.

Rivian Automotive – Estimated Valuation $70 Billion to $80 Billion

Another quarter, another company entering the increasingly competitive electric-vehicle market.

With that said, several qualities about Rivian -- which is backed by Amazon (AMZN) - Get Amazon.com, Inc. Report and Ford (F) - Get Ford Motor Company Report -- make it an exciting potential tech IPO..

First, the Plymouth, Mich., startup stands out by branding itself as a producer of “electric adventure vehicles.”

The company will offer an all-electric truck, the R1T, and an all-electric SUV, the R1S. The company's recent Securities and Exchange Commission Form S-1 reported that the company has received a total of 48,390 preorders from customers for the two vehicles. It didn't break out the orders for the two individually.

Not too many electric vehicles on the market right now can stand up to rugged terrain, which puts Rivian in a niche within the industry.

Additionally, Amazon has an order to purchase 100,000 long-range electric commercial delivery vans from the company.

Rivian also plans to offer a subscription-based autonomous-driving capability that will cost $10,000, along with monthly infotainment, connectivity, diagnostics, and other subscription services valued at $5,500 over an unspecified period.

To be sure: While Rivian's business model is intriguing, investors should take note that this is a high-growth company investing heavily in manufacturing facilities and R&D. That likely means it has a long road to profitability.

Rivian incurred net losses of $426 million and $1 billion in 2019 and 2020, respectively.

It's up against Tesla, (TSLA) - Get Tesla Inc Report the biggest player, and a variety of other EV competitors.

With that said, the EV industry has room for multiple winners, and when Rivian goes public, the offering is likely to draw substantial interest from investors.

Instacart – Estimated Valuation $50 Billion

For consumers in a tech-dominated world, convenience is king – which is the big appeal of Instacart’s grocery-delivery service.

Consumers shop for groceries via Instacart’s website and mobile app and have them delivered in as little as an hour.

The San Francisco company has developed a robust logistics network spanning more than 300 retailers and local grocers.

As of 2020 Instacart offered its service to 85% of U.S. households and 70% of households in Canada.

Obviously, Instacart was a big beneficiary of changes in consumer preferences during the pandemic and lockdowns, when people stayed home.

Yet there’s reason to be optimistic about the company’s future, even as vaccines make people again more comfortable with shopping at physical stores.

For one, there’s a good chance that consumers are now permanently inclined toward delivery services.

And that means more major stores are going to look to establish partnerships with companies like Instacart to get their groceries to customers quickly.

Case in point: The iconic retailer Walmart (WMT) - Get Walmart Inc. Report has partnered with Instacart to provide same-day delivery services in several U.S. markets.

It’s worth noting that Instacart’s technology is also used to power e-commerce operations for retailers all over the U.S., and there’s some advertising-revenue potential for the company as well.

While Instacart faces competitors in this space -- like DoorDash (DASH) - Get DoorDash Report -- it’s safe to say that Instacart will be a major IPO, given the huge demand for delivery services.

In coming weeks, keep an eye out for the SEC Form S-1 on the IPO and related news release from the company.

