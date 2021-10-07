CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Never again: training our immune systems to neutralise killer coronaviruses

pharmaceutical-journal.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor SARS-CoV-2, change is the only constant. Now, 19 months into the COVID-19 pandemic, the virus continues to thwart us with variants: during winter 2020, the UK experienced a wave of the alpha variant, before another wave the following summer of the extremely transmissible delta variant. In all, four strains are currently denoted as “variants of concern” and others are being monitored.

pharmaceutical-journal.com

Best Life

If You Got Moderna, Dr. Fauci Warns Against Doing This

Health experts have been weighing the risks and benefits of offering booster doses over the last few months, leading up to a recent decision by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to authorize a third shot of Pfizer to groups of people at high risk for severe COVID. This decision has resulted in hundreds of thousands of adults across the U.S. scheduling booster dose appointments for the coming weeks. But while some recipients of the other vaccines may be considering signing up for an additional dose despite not yet being authorized to do so, there is a reason you should wait—especially if you got the Moderna vaccine, White House Chief COVID adviser Anthony Fauci, MD, recently warned.
PUBLIC HEALTH
EatThis

Virus Expert Just Predicted When Pandemic Will End

When will the COVID pandemic end? That's the question on the top of everyone's mind—and one doctor just gave a proposed answer. Dr. Ashish Jha, the Dean of the Brown University School of Public Health, appeared on the Pulsar podcast to predict when the pandemic will end. Read on for five essential life-saving pieces of advice—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Kevin Saunders
scitechdaily.com

Drug (Cocaine, Methamphetamine, or Nicotine) Withdrawal Morphs Brain Communication Networks in Mice

Withdrawal from three different drugs shuffles brain networks in similar fashion. Zeroing in on specific brain regions when studying drug and alcohol abuse simplifies research but may leave out important insights. In fact, the landscape of the entire brain reorganizes during withdrawal, potentially hindering communication between regions, according to new research in mice published in eNeuro.
SCIENCE
CNET

Don't carry your COVID vaccine card. Here are ways to store it on your phone

For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO and CDC websites. Given the White House's new vaccine mandates that include government workers, school districts and larger employers, it's more important than ever to keep your COVID-19 vaccine card handy. Cities and counties across the country are also requiring proof of vaccination to attend live indoor events and enter gyms, restaurants and bars. That goes for kids, too, who may soon be eligible for the vaccine.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Mail

Emotional doctor tears up explaining how American anti-vaxxers and Christian faith groups are manipulating VERY vulnerable groups in Australia and convincing them NOT to get jabbed because 'God will save them'

American anti-vaxxers and Christian faith groups have been manipulating vulnerable Australians and convincing them not to get the Covid vaccine, said a top doctor during an emotional televised press conference. Northern Territory Chief Health Officer Dr Hugh Heggie addressed the state at Wednesday's media conference urging residents to get vaccinated...
WORLD
Knowridge Science Report

This drug duo may treat kidney failure, study finds

In a new study from the Rutgers Ernest Mario School of Pharmacy, researchers found that melatonin strongly reduces kidney failure in people being treated with the antibiotic vancomycin. They examined 303 hospital patients being treated with vancomycin and found that 101 who also received melatonin had a 63 percent decrease...
SCIENCE
healththoroughfare.com

Research Supposedly Proving COVID-19 Vaccines Cause Scary Heart Condition Pulled After Massive Miscalculation

Many anti-vaxxers were happy to have their conspiracy theories proven by a new study claiming 1 out of every 1,000 people risk getting heart inflammation upon receiving the COVID-19 vaccine. However, their happiness was short-lived since the research, which was in the preprint stage, was pulled when serious miscalculations were...
MEDICAL SCIENCE
deseret.com

Dr. Fauci reveals the truth about COVID-19 vaccine mandates

COVID-19 vaccine mandates work to help people get more vaccinated against the coronavirus, according to Dr. Anthony Fauci. Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, told CNN Monday that the U.S. government wants people to get vaccinated by their own choice. However, some people need a little encouragement to get there.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Reason.com

Even If Requiring People Who Have Recovered From COVID-19 To Be Vaccinated Is Legal, That Doesn't Mean It Makes Sense

A federal judge on Friday rejected a Michigan State University (MSU) employee's motion for a preliminary injunction against the school's requirement that staff members be vaccinated against COVID-19. Jeanna Norris, an administrator at the school, argued that her "naturally acquired immunity" made the mandate "unlawful" as applied to her and other staffers who have recovered from the disease. U.S. District Judge Paul Maloney concluded that, notwithstanding the scientific evidence that Norris cited to support her position, the public university's policy easily satisfied the "rational basis" test.
U.S. POLITICS
Silicon Republic

Prof Christine Loscher on Covid-19 and the immune system

DCU professor Christine Loscher discusses leading the university’s Covid-19 Research and Innovation Hub and what the pandemic has taught us. Having completed her PhD in immunology in 2000, Prof Christine Loscher has been a major player in Ireland’s science and research field over the last two decades. From food and...
PUBLIC HEALTH
WINKNEWS.com

Claims about Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine effectiveness clarified

Booster shots are now available to people who received the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine and completed their set of shots six months ago. So, does that mean people who received the shot six months ago but have not gotten a booster are at risk?. One commentator on Instagram said, “It’s been...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
ScienceAlert

Cancer Drug Derived From Himalayan 'Caterpillar Fungus' Smashes Early Clinical Trial

A new kind of chemotherapy derived from a molecule found in a Himalayan fungus has been revealed as a potent anti-cancer agent, and may in the future provide a new treatment option for patients with cancer. NUC-7738, synthesized by researchers at the University of Oxford in partnership with UK-based biopharmaceutical company NuCana, is still in the experimental testing stages and isn't available as an anti-cancer medication yet – but newly reported clinical trial results bode well for the drug candidate. The active ingredient in NUC-7738 is called cordycepin, which was first found in the parasitic fungus species Ophiocordyceps sinensis (also known as...
CANCER

