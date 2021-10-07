Everything You Need To Know About Caramel
If you don't like to brand yourself as a chocolate person, chances are it's because you have a soft spot for caramel instead. Perhaps you like to eat caramel as a sauce, squeezed out of a bottle and onto a stack of pancakes. Maybe, you like liquid caramel oozing out of a hot cake, much like chocolate does in a choco lava cake. Or maybeyou eat it as a candy — either soft and chewy enough to get stuck between your teeth, or so hard that it feels like the caramel candy will knock break all your teeth.www.mashed.com
Comments / 0