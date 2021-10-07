CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Samsung Internet Browser is now available on the Galaxy Watch 4

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 addresses one of the main issues Android users have had with older Samsung smartwatches — third-party app support. Thanks to One UI Watch based on Wear OS 3, Samsung’s latest wearables give users access to a wide array of apps through the Play Store. In addition, Samsung has also started updating its old wearable apps to support the new Galaxy Watch 4 duo, giving users access to even more options. Last month, the company updated the PPT Controller app to support the Galaxy Watch 4 and Galaxy Watch 4 Classic. Now, it’s releasing a similar update for the Samsung Internet Browser.

