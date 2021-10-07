CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Every job in the UK that pays less than an MP’s £82,000 salary

By Tom Kucher
districtchronicles.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA debate is raging in the UK after a Tory MP suggested that the £81,932 annual salary that he and other politicians in the House of Commons receive is “really grim.”. Sir Peter Bottomley, the ‘Father of the House’ due to him being the longest-serving MP in the Commons currently, made the comments to The New Statesmen, in which he called the situation “desperately difficult’ and believes that MPs should earn a wage that is the equivalent of a GPs.

districtchronicles.com

