CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Food & Drinks

Pop-Tarts & Eggo Create a Nostalgic Waffle-Inspired Breakfast Pastry

By Thrillist Editorial
Thrillist
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGrowing up, the signal of a good day started with either an Eggo Waffle or Pop-Tarts. Whatever could spur a little early morning sugar rush would suffice, I suppose. Now, you don't even have to choose. The beloved breakfast brands are teaming up for the ultimate nostalgic collab, Eggo Frosted Maple Syrup Flavor Pop-Tarts.

www.thrillist.com

Comments / 0

Related
EatThis

Taco Bell's Upcoming New Item Is Already Stirring Up Major Controversy With Customers

When Taco Bell announced the Crispy Chicken Sandwich Taco as the next mashup creation coming out of its Innovation Lab, the news raised a few eyebrows. As excited as we were to hear there'll be more opportunities to feast on fried chicken, it felt like Taco Bell was taking a step in an extremely mainstream direction. The ensuing "is it a taco or is it a sandwich" debate was just a cheap ploy to pass off a pretty classic crispy chicken sandwich (fluffy bun, fried white-meat chicken, creamy sauce) as something that doesn't stick out like a sore thumb on a Mexican fast-food menu. It felt like Taco Bell was making a major detour from what it does best and that it took the Chicken Sandwich Wars bait to the detriment of its own unique identity.
RESTAURANTS
Mashed

24% Of People Agree This Chain Has The Worst Fast Food Chicken

Remember when fast food chicken was a thing? Like, actual pieces of chicken, with bones and everything? While it seems all the buzz over the past few years has been for a series of increasingly indistinguishable chicken sandwiches, each one declaring itself to be the definitive winner of the ongoing Chicken Sandwich Wars, some fast food restaurants are still selling chicken sans sandwich.
RESTAURANTS
Mashed

This Chain Has The Worst Hot Sandwiches, According To 37% Of People

What, exactly, would you consider to be a "hot sandwich?" Would a hot dog fall into this category? What about a hamburger? According to a poll conducted by YouGov (reported by Food & Wine), 60% consider hamburgers to be sandwiches, while only 32% consider hot dogs to fall into that category. However, 62% said sloppy joes are members of the sandwich family, and there are even 15% of the populace who consider tacos to be sandwiches, too.
RESTAURANTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pop Tarts#Eggo#Convenience Stores#Innovation#Food Drink#Peach Cobbler#Banana Creme Pie#Lemon Creme Pie
ComicBook

Krispy Kreme Is Changing Its Name

Henceforth Krispy Kreme shall be known as Krispy Skreme...well, until Halloween, that is. Monday afternoon, the iconic doughnut chain announced a temporary change in its name as part of its overarching Halloween promotion. Along with special Krispy Kreme boxes and other associated marketing collateral, the chain is introducing four all-new doughnuts and some new promotions all in celebration of spooky season.
RESTAURANTS
Thrillist

How to Make Fluffy Frybread For Indian Tacos

In 2005, frybread was crowned the official state bread of South Dakota. The flattened, deep-fried dough, which was created by the Navajo tribe in the late 1800s, has made its way to state fairs, powwows, and celebrations. While it’s often enjoyed as a base for open-faced tacos—otherwise known as Indian, or Navajo, tacos—frybread can double as a dessert, sprinkled with cinnamon sugar or dipped in honey butter.
Mashed

The Touching Reason Guy Fieri Decided To Master Vegetarian Food

Guy Fieri was featured on Season 2 of "Food Network Star" in 2006 and quickly skyrocketed to fame after being named victor (via Insider). However, his journey to becoming the food genius he is today actually began 28 years prior to that. When he was just 10 years old, the Columbus, Ohio native launched his first culinary endeavor, "The Awesome Pretzel Cart," a bicycle cart he built with his father (via Guy Fieri). After six years of hard work, determination, and selling soft pretzels, the TV personality was able to afford his dream of studying abroad in France, exposing him to foreign, international cuisine. Fieri is now an Emmy Award-winning TV host, New York Times bestselling cookbook author, and a successful restauranteur. Famous for his renowned donkey sauce and signature spiky blonde hair, the celebrity chef even has a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, a rare accomplishment for someone in the culinary world.
RECIPES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Thrillist

McDonald's Is Thanking Educators with Free Breakfast Meals

Throughout the pandemic, McDonald's gave away upwards of 10 million free Meals to first responders and healthcare professionals as a thank you for their service. Now, the fast food giant is turning its gratitude towards educators. From October 11 through October 15, Mickey D's is showing its appreciation to teachers,...
RESTAURANTS
EatThis

A Leaked Memo From Taco Bell Just Revealed These Upcoming Menu Launches

Taco Bell's latest plans for its menu seem to have been leaked on social media. Thanks to a marketing bulletin that has recently surfaced on Reddit and seems to have been leaked by a company insider, we're now able to anticipate what awaits us on the dynamic Taco Bell menu this fall, or during Experience 6, which lasts from October 7 to November 11.
RESTAURANTS
Thrillist

Bojangles Is Bringing Back a Beloved Breakfast Sandwich

The southern fast food chain Bojangles is bringing back a breakfast favorite among fans because the battle for fast food breakfast supremacy is never over. (The chicken-loving restaurant did not sit near the top of our ranking of the best fast food breakfast menus in the Fasties.) The Pork Chop...
RESTAURANTS
The Guardian

What to eat at Christmas instead of turkey

The best advice I can give anyone panicking about the Christmas turkey is – don’t. Small producers, who tend to employ more local labour, report that it should be business as usual for them, though they do advise ordering early. If you can’t find a whole bird within your price...
FOOD & DRINKS
People

Food For Halloween: How to Make Chocolate Churro Bats

Learn how to make the most delicious and on-theme recipes for your Halloween party!. Boring tweets just aren't going to fly this Halloween, so you'll want to make these cute, crunchy and super-charming churro bats. They only look complicated, so watch the "Food For...Halloween" video above to get the recipe that will have people going batty.
RECIPES
Thrillist

Hard Rock Cafe Adds 3 New Burgers to Its Menu

This October, Hard Rock Cafe is kicking off its 22nd annual Pinktober campaign in honor of Breast Cancer Awareness month. The rock and roll memorabilia chain added three burgers and a margarita to its menu to celebrate. Through October, for each Pinktober menu item sold, $1 will go to the...
RESTAURANTS
eatwell101.com

Cinnamon Apple Tart

Apple Tart Recipe – Sweet and crispy, this delicious apple tart consists of a layer of cinnamon-infused apples on top of a buttery, flaky crust. You’ll love these fall flavors – try this apple tart recipe with a cup of tea, for brunch, dessert, or even breakfast. Enjoy!. Make this...
RECIPES
Onward State

Penn State Pop-Tarts To Make Your Mouth Water

Feeling hungover after a night out at the bars? Need some fuel between your classes? Failed an exam and just want to feel happy again? What if we told you we have the perfect remedy: Penn State Pop-Tarts. We were inspired by this Instagram page to curate a unique Pop-Tart...
FOOD & DRINKS
recipesgram.com

Neapolitan Tart Recipe

450 g/1 lb ready-made sweet shortcrust pastry/pie dough plain/all-purpose flour, for dusting. Preheat the oven to 190°C/375°F/Gas Mark 5, 10 minutes before baking. To make the filling, beat the egg yolks with the butter and sugar until creamy, then beat in the lemon zest. Beat the ricotta until smooth, then...
RECIPES
brandeating.com

New Pop-Tarts Dia de Muertos Boxes Now Available on Store Shelves

New Pop-Tarts limited-edition Dia de Muertos boxes can now be found at retailers nationwide. The festive box features Frosted Chocolatey Churro-flavor Pop-Tarts in 9 new Printed-Fun designs. Some of the printed designs include:. - Papel Picado - "A decorative craft made by cutting elaborate designs into sheets of colorful tissue...
FOOD & DRINKS
San Francisco Chronicle

Eat this breakfast sandwich with flaky Danish pastry and gooey Havarti cheese

In this weekly column, critic Soleil Ho highlights the best dishes she’s been eating across the Bay Area. This week’s cheese-packed edition includes a stunning ricotta dish, a Scandinavian take on the breakfast sandwich and a gooey, smoky macaroni and cheese. See last week’s column here. Ricotta with roasted grapes...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy