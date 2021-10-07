CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
WWE

Wrestler Killer Kelly Reveals Concerning Health Issue

By Brian Jones
Popculture
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKiller Kelly is taking some time away from the ring. The 29-year-old pro wrestler went to Twitter to announce she is taking the rest of the year off due to health issues. She revealed that she is having problems breathing and made it clear that it wasn't related to COVID-19.

popculture.com

Comments / 0

Related
f4wonline.com

Killer Kelly stepping away from wrestling for remainder of year

Killer Kelly is stepping away from pro wrestling for the rest of the year in order to take care of her health. In a statement posted on social media this afternoon, Kelly said that she has had problems breathing during her matches and will be taking time off to fix her nose and breathing problems.
WWE
Wrestling World

Brock Lesnar will disappear from WWE once again

One of the main characters of the current WWE storylines, who currently figures as the challenger of the Friday Night Smackdown Universal Champion, Roman Reigns, is precisely his archenemy: Brock Lesnar. After making his sensational comeback in Summerslam, the former WWE Champion is back to challenge the Tribal Chief of the blue show, leaving both WWE Universe fans and his former mentor Paul Heyman shocked.
WWE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Meiko Satomura
Person
Kimber Lee
Person
Killer Kelly
Person
Taylor Wilde
The Spun

Golf World Reacts To The Latest Tiger Woods News

Earlier this week, golf fans were treated to a sight they never thought they’d see when news of Tiger Woods‘ awful car accident first emerged. Earlier this week, he was spotted back out on the golf course with his son, Charlie. Woods had a sleeve on his right leg, which he broke in several places as a result of the accident.
GOLF
411mania.com

Matt Riddle’s Wife Claims He Moved Away From His Family

Yesterday on Twitter, Matt Riddle posted a seemingly innocuous tweet about how he loves his life right now. However, it was the reply that drew attention. His wife Lisa posted a reply that accused him of moving away from her and his kids. It was later deleted, but screencaps are online.
COMBAT SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wrestler#Impact Wrestling#Combat#Covid#The Wrestling Observer
fightsports.tv

Mike Tyson, Evander Holyfield Gives Advice To Deontay Wilder Ahead Of October 9 Title Match Vs. Tyson Fury

The Tyson Fury-Deontay Wilder trilogy fight is just days away, and a pair of former undisputed heavyweight champions weighed in on the upcoming action. Mike Tyson said he thinks Wilder should “go all out” in the first half of the WBC world heavyweight title fight against Fury on Saturday, October 9. Meanwhile, Evander Holyfield said he would prefer if Wilder took his time and stick to a game plan that fits his fighting style.
COMBAT SPORTS
Wrestling World

Bray Wyatt's future seems already written

In July, WWE shocked all fans of the federation by announcing several goodbyes. Among them was also announced the release of Bray Wyatt and now fans are waiting to understand the intentions of the former WWE Superstar once his 90-day non-competition clause has expired, just like his former tag team.
WWE
MMAmania.com

Deontay Wilder makes statement after Tyson Fury KO loss: ‘He came to lean on me’

Coming into their third fight, Tyson Fury was the big odds favorite to beat Deontay Wilder — a -285 favorite to be precise, over Wilder’s +225 dog status. But, everyone who knows Wilder knows you can never count him out. He’s lost every round in a fight only to come back and knock his opposition out stone cold. And during the Fury vs. Wilder 3 trilogy last night (Sat., Oct. 9, 2021), Wilder almost pulled it off, dropping Fury twice in the fourth round (watch highlights from Fury vs. Wilder 3 here).
COMBAT SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Wrestling
NewsBreak
WWE
NewsBreak
Sports
Popculture

Chris Pearson, MTV 'Ex on the Beach' Star, Dead at 25

Reality star Chris Pearson passed away on Saturday night after a violent scuffle in Los Angeles. Law enforcement sources told TMZ that Pearson - best known for competing on MTV's Ex on the Beach - was stabbed at around 2 a.m. local time on Sunday morning. He was rushed to a hospital but died at 3:30 a.m. as a result of his injuries.
MUSIC
stillrealtous.com

Booker T Says Current WWE Star Can Beat Up Everyone On The AEW Roster

For a time AEW Dynamite was going head to head with NXT on Wednesday nights, and on Friday AEW Rampage will go head to head with SmackDown for the first time ever. The shows will oppose each other for the first 30 minutes of Rampage, and the wrestling world is waiting to see what will happen.
WWE
The Independent

What is Tyson Fury’s net worth?

Tyson Fury takes on Deontay Wilder this weekend in the third and final instalment of their heavyweight trilogy. Fury and Wilder shared a draw in their first fight in Las Vegas, before the British fighter secured a seventh-round technical knockout victory over the American in the rematch, inflicting a first career defeat on The Bronze Bomber.
COMBAT SPORTS
wrestlinginc.com

Velvet Sky Says People Don’t Know Real Reason Dudley Boyz Parted Ways

As noted earlier, WWE Hall of Famer D-Von Dudley went into detail recently on why he and Bubba Ray Dudley, aka Bully Ray, “do not do business anymore” and parted ways in 2016. “I wish him nothing but the best. We do not do business anymore,” D-Von told The Cut...
WWE
Popculture

WWE's Miz and Maryse Tease 'Big Announcement'

It looks like WWE Superstars The Miz and Maryse have something very big to announce. The couple recently posted on Instagram to announced a "big announcement" is coming for the couple. They began teasing it last week, and based on previous posts, the announcement will likely come on Thursday. It...
WWE
AFP

Fury knocks out Wilder to retain WBC crown in heavyweight classic

Tyson Fury retained his WBC heavyweight crown on Saturday with a spectacular 11th-round knockout of Deontay Wilder as their trilogy fight delivered a boxing classic. In an epic battle in front of 15,820 fans at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, both fighters were knocked down on multiple occasions in an enthralling contest full of improbable twists and turns. Fury looked to have gained the upper hand after flooring Wilder in the third round, only for the 35-year-old from Alabama to respond with two knockdowns that had the English champion clinging on desperately in the fourth. But it was the bigger, heavier Fury -- landing the cleaner and more damaging blows -- who finished the stronger, and the champion had Wilder down once again in the 10th with a right hook.
COMBAT SPORTS
Popculture

'Pawn Stars': Chumlee Reveals Secret Behind His 160-Pound Weight Loss

Pawn Stars fan-favorite Chumlee is looking like a whole new man after shedding more than 150 pounds. The former History Channel star, whose real name is Austin Lee Russell, took to social media earlier in October to reveal his drastic 160-pound weight loss, a transformation he said he was able to achieve through gastric sleeve surgery.
WEIGHT LOSS

Comments / 0

Community Policy