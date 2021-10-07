CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yeah, Dave Aranda Can Coach!

By BearNTex
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOr can he? I find it amazing that the doubters have already started popping their heads up and questioning CDA’s (Coach Dave Aranda) ability to coach after a small sampling of 14 games into his tenure. Year 1 should be thrown out as everything was stacked against a first year HC because of COVID. This season we sit at 4-1 and after last weekends game, admittedly a very winnable game, because of an undesirable outcome I’ve been mildly amused at those who have already placed him in the category of “can’t coach”. I get it to some extent as we love our Bears and want to see a dominant win every week. It’s a very emotional thing. Reality is this just doesn’t happen on a weekly basis and the proof is the number of top 10 teams that lost last weekend while others struggled mightily against inferior opponents (looking at you OU). I’m not saying mistakes weren’t made by the coaching staff last weekend, but to be ready to get rid of CDA so soon is down right mind boggling. Up until very recently we heard a similar mantra about another Baylor Head Coach. Does this sound familiar? Scott Drew can’t coach! Of course we know this is ridiculous now and Drew is considered in the elite class of coaches with what he has done for and with our program. I’m not going to get into the x’s and o’s of CDA’s coaching ability, there are plenty of others who do that, but I want to compare CDA to CSD (Coach Scott Drew) and see the similarities that I believe will elevate him to treasured status eventually at Baylor.

