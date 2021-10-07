Beautiful Bulbs to Plant Now for a Spectacular Spring

Take a five-minute break. Go outside to a place on your property where you can sit and see a panorama of your property. Take a pad with you or an electronic device that will allow you to make a list. What needs to be done in the next 60 days to get ready for winter and next spring? What needs to be finished by late November? You can prioritize the list later, but making the list can be very helpful come January when you wonder “Did I (fill in the blank) back in October?” It’s time.

GARDENING ・ 8 DAYS AGO