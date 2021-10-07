CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beautiful Bulbs to Plant Now for a Spectacular Spring

Cover picture for the articleI have a lot of flower memories, but some of my most vivid ones include images of blooms springing miraculously from unassuming bulbs and tubers. The Black Dragon lily, for instance, that my mother nurtured into a Little-Shop-of-Horrors-enormous specimen that won a blue ribbon from the Garden Club of Virginia. Or the spidery pink surprise lilies she divided from plants that belonged to my grandmother. Or the yellow daffodils that pop up around my parents’ house every year, including the five-inch-wide Chromacolor variety first hybridized by the gifted daffodil savant Bill Pannill just a few blocks up the road from us in my tiny Virginia hometown.

