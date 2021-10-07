CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
'Fast & Furious' Fans Get Emotional Spotting Paul Walker in Vin Diesel's Latest Throwback Pic

By Madison Miller
Although Paul Walker passed away back in 2013, his legacy, especially with the “Fast & Furious” franchise, remains as strong as ever.

Walker had a number of acting jobs during his career, but was most known for portraying Brian O’Conner in the “Fast & Furious” franchise.

He was a star in these internationally successful action movies all the way up until “Furious 7.” He was still in the process of filming the movie when he died in a tragic car accident.

Now, fans are getting emotional after spotting the late actor in a throwback photo Vin Diesel posted. He wrote, “Some throwbacks… never end. Blessed and grateful.”

The picture features him smooching his costar on the cheek. People seem to be noticing something else about the picture, however. Paul Walker is in the background of the photo looking directly into the camera.

Commenters were quick to point it out. One person wrote, “Paul Walker in the back … Legend.”

Someone else wrote, “And my little angel @paulwalker behind you.” While many people are commenting on the sweet background appearance of the late actor, others are also poking fun at Vin Diesel.

Vin Diesel and Paul Walker

The internet has made a meme out of the actor always using the word “family” in his movies, especially “Fast & Furious.” The comment section is overrun by people leaving the word “family” or even “Did someone say family?”

As for Paul Walker and Vin Diesel, the two were basically family. Walker even made him the godfather to his only daughter, Meadow Walker.

Diesel even said in an interview with “Today” in June that Paul Walker is part of the reason he has continued with the franchise. “I never think I’m continuing the franchise in his absence. I always feel like I’m continuing the franchise in his honor,” he said.

Meadow is also close with Diesel’s kids and she made an appearance at the “F9” premiere recently. Vin Diesel even named his daughter Pauline in memory of his late friend.

Paul Walker’s Daughter Meadow and the ‘Fast & Furious’ Franchise

As for continuing Paul Walker’s legacy, Meadow Walker is rumored to possibly make an appearance in the next “Fast & Furious” movie.

The 22-year-old is a full-time model. She was living with her father when he passed away and the two were exceptionally close.

Now, certain cast members in the franchise are hinting at her making an appearance in the next movie, which is set to come out in 2023.

“She is a phenomenal person. She has those great genetics, and I would love to see it. That’s all I can say. I can’t confirm or deny. I’m hearing the rumors as well, but I know her personally, and her heart is made of gold,” Ludacris said to ET Online regarding her possible appearance.

Jordana Brewster was also asked about Meadow in a recent interview. She responded that she “would love that” if Meadow Walker were to appear in the movie. Nothing is confirmed yet, but it does seem exceptionally likely given the “Fast & Furious” franchise’s love for Paul Walker.

