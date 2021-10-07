CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Q&A with 2021 Atlanta 40 Under 40 honoree PJ Zonsius of Gas South

Atlanta Business Chronicle
Atlanta Business Chronicle
 5 days ago

Atlanta Business Chronicle's 2021 40 Under 40 honorees will be recognized at an awards event on the evening of Nov. 4.

Atlanta Business Chronicle

Techstars, J.P. Morgan pre-accelerator accepts 20 women-led Atlanta startups

Twenty women-led startups are beginning a new Atlanta pre-accelerator from Techstars and J.P. Morgan. The Techstars Founder Catalyst Program helps founders with a business plan figure out what’s next, said Courtney Gras, a Techstars director. The pre-accelerator accepts startups at the pre-seed stage and focuses on teaching founders how to raise money to fund their ventures.
ATLANTA, GA
Atlanta Business Chronicle

Tech incubator in Alpharetta grows companies

Alpharetta has long had a reputation as a “tech city,” home to dozens of startups and a launching pad for companies taking their place among the region’s growing community of tech companies. The city launched the nonprofit Tech Alpharetta in 2013 as a resource to encourage tech companies to relocate...
ALPHARETTA, GA
Atlanta Business Chronicle

First look: Emory Healthcare opens new $130M institute in Brookhaven

The 180,000-square-foot facility will provide orthopaedics and spine care, physical therapy, imaging, and ambulatory surgery. Join us virtually as we discuss Atlanta’s role on the global healthcare stage and the impact of this industry on Atlanta's corporate community. This forum will feature a special keynote address from the Director of the CDC, Dr. Rochelle Walensky.
BROOKHAVEN, GA
Atlanta Business Chronicle

Conyers chicken-and-waffles restaurant plans downtown Atlanta expansion

A Conyers restaurant with national notoriety will open its second location in a historic downtown Atlanta building. Nana's Chicken-N-Waffles is set to take over a commercial space at 342 Peachtree St., according to a building permit application filed with the City of Atlanta. The building that will house the restaurant was once home to Army Surplus Sales and dates to 1929, according to a real estate listing.
ATLANTA, GA
News Break
Politics
Atlanta Business Chronicle

How Atlanta’s Sunday builds culture in a remote-first environment during explosive growth

In five months, Atlanta startup Sunday hired 170 people around the world. Sunday, which provides technology that allows restaurant customers to browse menus and pay their checks by scanning a QR code on the table, has office space in seven U.S. and European cities, but it’s committed to remaining a remote-first company. The decision expands its recruitment pool but also breeds challenges in facilitating collaboration and brand culture — a struggle among many companies as they plan what the future of work will look like for their employees.
ATLANTA, GA
Atlanta Business Chronicle

Why education tech startup upGrad chose Midtown for its U.S. expansion

India-based education technology startup upGrad is looking to build on the legacy of Mailchimp and other successful Midtown startups with its new Ponce City Market office. The startup is investing much of the $185 million it raised earlier this year into an expansion into the United States. UpGrad partners with universities to adapt graduate degrees to online formats. Georgia’s robust university system and its talent pool of former and current startup employees made Atlanta a perfect fit.
ATLANTA, GA
Atlanta Business Chronicle

Meetings are back — with plenty of precautions

In-person meetings and events are back in Atlanta, but the world of meeting planning has changed. In this year's edition of Atlanta Business Chronicle's annual Meeting Planners Guide, meeting planners will offer their best practices for hosting business events in the post-pandemic environment, and meeting industry experts discuss how to navigate the ongoing labor shortage affecting all aspects of the hospitality industry. This section also highlights new meeting venues, food and beverage trends for the "new normal," and how the out-of-town meeting business is faring at the Georgia coast and in the north Georgia mountains.
ATLANTA, GA
