Q&A with 2021 Atlanta 40 Under 40 honoree PJ Zonsius of Gas South

In five months, Atlanta startup Sunday hired 170 people around the world. Sunday, which provides technology that allows restaurant customers to browse menus and pay their checks by scanning a QR code on the table, has office space in seven U.S. and European cities, but it’s committed to remaining a remote-first company. The decision expands its recruitment pool but also breeds challenges in facilitating collaboration and brand culture — a struggle among many companies as they plan what the future of work will look like for their employees.

ATLANTA, GA ・ 8 DAYS AGO