CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Congress & Courts

BREAKING: Schumer Says Deal Reached To Lift Debt Ceiling, Avoid Nationwide Default

By Opinion and Editorial
The Free Press - TFP
The Free Press - TFP
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NTqz2_0cK9Q9kr00

Andrew Trunsky

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer announced Thursday that a deal was reached to raise the debt ceiling and avoid a nationwide default.

The deal extends the debt ceiling through early December, giving lawmakers more time to raise the ceiling after extreme partisan gridlock killed any agreement on the pivotal issue.

“We have reached agreement to extend the debt ceiling through early December, and it’s our hope that we can get this done as soon as today,” Schumer said on the Senate floor.

The agreement was reached less than a day after Minority Leader Mitch McConnell offered a compromise that allowed Democrats to raise the ceiling until December under regular order. McConnel previously insisted that Democrats use the reconciliation process to lift the ceiling, which Democrats still refuse to do.

This is a breaking story and will be updated.

Support journalism by clicking here to our GoFundMe or sign up for our free newsletter by clicking here

Android Users, Click Here To Download The Free Press App And Never Miss A Story. It’s Free And Coming To Apple Users Soon

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Most Republican senators don’t want ‘clinical narcissist’ Trump to announce bid for White House before 2022 midterms, report says

Republican senators are reportedly worried about the prospect of former President Donald Trump making another bid for the White House and announcing his candidacy before the 2022 midterm elections.Several Republicans in the upper chamber including at least one up for reelection next year unloaded on the idea in statements to The Hill on promise of anonymity.“He’s a clinical narcissist. He threw away the election in the debate with Biden and he threw away the Senate out of spite,” one senator told the news outlet, adding: “I think we’re better off when he’s not part of any story.”One senator, Ron...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Independent

Moderate Democrats and the entire GOP are unwilling to admit how endangered democracy is

Last week, after the Senate averted an entirely Republican-inflicted crisis about the debt ceiling, Sen Joe Manchin, whose very utterances are edict in a 50-50 Senate, again scoffed at the idea of creating a special carve-out on the filibuster for the debt ceiling.“The filibuster thread we have to keep democracy alive in America,” Manchin told reporters after a late Thursday night. “If we didn’t have the filibuster to where it can keep us coming back to civility from time to time, then you would see total chaos.”Manchin’s words came after no Republicans voted to lift the debt limit, which came...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
wibqam.com

U.S. House expected to pass bill to hike debt ceiling, avert default

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The Democratic-controlled U.S. House of Representatives is expected on Tuesday to give final approval to a Senate-passed bill temporarily raising the government’s borrowing limit to $28.9 trillion, putting off the risk of default until early December. Democrats, who control the House by a mere four-vote margin, were...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mitch Mcconnell
Person
Chuck Schumer
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nyc Subway#Marijuana#Senate#Democrats#Caught On Video Group
The Independent

Fall will test leaders' ability to keep Congress on rails

Year-end pileups of crucial legislation and the brinkmanship that goes with them are normal behavior for Congress. This autumn, lawmakers are barreling toward battles that are striking for the risks they pose to both parties and their leaders. Though few doubt that Congress will again extend the government's borrowing authority when it expires in December, no one seems certain of how they'll do it . Democrats don't have the votes yet to enact President Joe Biden s top priorities into law. And Republicans are nervous that Democrats may weaken the filibuster rule that lets the Senate's minority party derail...
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
New York Post

Mitch McConnell to Biden: ‘I stepped up’ to fill Schumer ‘void’ on debt, won’t next time

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell warned President Biden Friday that Republicans will not vote to raise the federal debt ceiling in December after Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer delivered a rant on the Senate floor Thursday that McConnell called “so partisan, angry, and corrosive that even Democratic Senators were visibly embarrassed by him and for him.”
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Free Press - TFP

The Free Press - TFP

Tampa, FL
69K+
Followers
10K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

Local Breaking News, serving local Florida News and National Stories

 https://www.tampafp.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy