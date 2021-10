A victim of the Manchester Arena bombing could have been saved if he had received hospital treatment sooner, an inquiry has heard. Healthcare worker John Atkinson, 28, was stood just six metres from the bomb which detonated at an Ariana Grande concert in May 2017.He lay on the Arena’s foyer floor in agony for 47 minutes before going into cardiac arrest at the scene one hour and 16 minutes after the blast. On Thursday, cardiology expert Dr Paul Rees told the inquiry he may have lived if he was treated earlier in hospital.He said: “If it has been possible to...

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 5 DAYS AGO