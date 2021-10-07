Daviess County Fire Department Community Blood Drive
Grab your friends and family members and give blood on Monday, October 11th, 2021 from 11:00 AM to 5:00 PM. The Western Kentucky Regional Blood Center Bloodmobile will be at the Daviess County Fire Department East Fire Station on Highway 54 in Owensboro. T-shirts will be awarded to those that donate. Stop by and meet some local heroes and become a hero yourself by giving blood to save lives. The complete donation process only takes around 30 minutes and the blood donations stay right here in Western Kentucky!womiowensboro.com
