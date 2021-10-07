CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Owensboro, KY

Daviess County Fire Department Community Blood Drive

By Barb Birgy
WOMI Owensboro
WOMI Owensboro
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Grab your friends and family members and give blood on Monday, October 11th, 2021 from 11:00 AM to 5:00 PM. The Western Kentucky Regional Blood Center Bloodmobile will be at the Daviess County Fire Department East Fire Station on Highway 54 in Owensboro. T-shirts will be awarded to those that donate. Stop by and meet some local heroes and become a hero yourself by giving blood to save lives. The complete donation process only takes around 30 minutes and the blood donations stay right here in Western Kentucky!

womiowensboro.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Owensboro, KY
Daviess County, KY
Society
Daviess County, KY
Government
County
Daviess County, KY
City
Crittenden, KY
Local
Kentucky Government
State
Ohio State
Owensboro, KY
Society
Owensboro, KY
Government
Local
Kentucky Society
WOMI Owensboro

In Indiana’s Most Haunted Cemetery Lives The Ghost of Stiffy Green

Growing up in western Vido County, IN, I knew the legend of Stiffy Green. I heard the story of an old man and his dog that were so close that even death could not separate them. So, my friends and I decided to go check the mausoleum for ourselves. Here is the chilling true story of what happened to my friends and me one night back in the early eighties.
INDIANA STATE
WOMI Owensboro

Aaron Tippin & Elvie Shane Are Coming to Owensboro, KY for a Big Concert

We have some disappointing news to share about the Bone Collector Bash at Whittaker Guns in Owensboro. But, we are pairing a bunch of good news with that disappointing news. First of all, our thoughts go out to Mark Chesnutt, who was originally supposed to headline the event, October 23rd in West Louisville. As you likely know, Mark was recently diagnosed with COVID-19 and had hoped to be out on the road again by now. However, we have been informed by the folks at Whittaker Country that Mark has not yet been released by his doctors. Consequently, he has postponed his upcoming performances indefinitely. Obviously, Whittaker Country wishes Mark "a quick recovery and hope he's back on tour in short order."
OWENSBORO, KY
WOMI Owensboro

Kentucky & Indiana Folks Celebrate Fall Break In Photos (GALLERY)

Fall Break was last week for a lot of folks. Many packed up and left town while others had a staycation or did nothing at all and they shared it with us. Angel here and we love going on vacation as much as the next person but I have never been out of town on Fall Break. We always have to work and it just never works out for us to leave. However, for many, it is the only time of year they go and for others, they much prefer staying home and piddle around town or within driving distance.
OWENSBORO, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volunteers#Blood Donations#Iphone#Christian#Caldwell Hopkins
WOMI Owensboro

Demolition Has Started For Bubba’s 33 At Evansville’s Former Logan’s Location

A new burger and pizza restaurant will take over the former Logan's Roadhouse building on Evansville's East Side, and construction has begun. It was reported earlier this year that Evansville would soon be home to a Bubba's 33 near the corner of Burkhardt Road and the Lloyd Expressway. If you drive by the former Logan's Roadhouse location there, you might see that the building is currently being demolished to make room for Bubba's 33. As of now, there isn't an official opening date for the new restaurant, but it is scheduled to open sometime during the summer of 2022.
EVANSVILLE, IN
WOMI Owensboro

Ten Teams Set for the 2022 Lip Sync Battle in Owensboro, Kentucky

It's coming back and the field is set! The 2022 Lip Sync Battle, which will be the 5th annual for Puzzle Pieces here in Owensboro, is coming back to the Owensboro Convention Center in January. And, this morning here at WBKR, we're excited to reveal, for the first time, the ten teams that will be taking the stage to compete. Here's a look at your official lineup!
OWENSBORO, KY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
News Break
Politics
WOMI Owensboro

No Longer Homeless, Owensboro Sisters Hosting Fall Fundraiser for Other Kids in New Shelter

Meet The Baughn Sisters from Owensboro. These sweet girls have an amazing story of triumph and they're determined to change others' lives too. Children should always have the right to feel safe and secure in this life. No child should ever have to wonder where they're going to lay their head down at night. Angel here and often at night when I lay my littles down I struggle knowing there are other children right here in Owensboro and surrounding counties who are not receiving the same care.
OWENSBORO, KY
WOMI Owensboro

Owensboro Church Gifted With $3.1 Million Property To Call Home

Buena Vista Baptist Church in Owensboro recently handed over the keys to their sweet building and gifted another local church with a brand-new place to call home. The story is one of faith, perserverance and a very big God. It is also shows the ultimate sacrifice from a very loving congregation of followers wanting to be the best stewards of what the Lord faithfully provided them for years.
OWENSBORO, KY
WOMI Owensboro

Hangout at The Ville, Cool Activity Center for Kids in Ohio County, Kentucky

On any given day, you can find volunteers at The Hangout at The Ville cooking up some burgers, hotdogs, or smoked bologna. You may even hear some live music when you walk through the doors. One thing that you'll ALWAYS see and hear is children of all ages laughing, playing, and having the time of their lives. Why? Because this is the coolest place to hang out in downtown Fordsville. Here's a look inside!
OHIO COUNTY, KY
WOMI Owensboro

Greater Owensboro Economic Development Celebrating Local Manufacturers with Cool Info About Local Companies

When I was a little kid, I thought that if it was made in Owensboro, it stayed in Owensboro. I REALLY believed in supporting local, didn't I?. For example, I was watching a movie or a TV show--can't remember what it was--and a character had a pouch of Red Man chewing tobacco and I flipped out. I knew that it was made here; I just didn't know it was a national brand.
OWENSBORO, KY
WOMI Owensboro

Halloween Fun At Lynnville Park On October 16th

Lynnville Park in Lynnville, Indiana will be hosting Holloween at the park next weekend, and the whole family will want to get in on the fun. As we are all in the fall spirit, it's time to also get into the Halloween spirit too. There are so many things that you can do this fall that you and the whole family would have a blast doing. We have covered a lot of these things that you can do this fall including pumpkin patches and farms all around Southern Indiana that you can visit, haunted carwashes, and 31 things to celebrate in IN, KY, & IL during October if Halloween isn't your thing. Like I said, several things to do here in the Evansville area this October. There's one more thing that you can add to the list too.
LYNNVILLE, IN
WOMI Owensboro

WOMI Owensboro

Owensboro, KY
4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
752K+
Views
ABOUT

1490 News Talk WOMI has the best local news coverage for Owensboro, Kentucky. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy