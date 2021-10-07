CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Queen Elizabeth launches baton relay for Commonwealth Games

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLONDON (AP) — Queen Elizabeth II held her first major engagement at Buckingham Palace since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic a year and a half ago, as she presided Thursday over the launch of the baton relay for next year’s Commonwealth Games in the central England city of Birmingham.

