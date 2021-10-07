Andrew Armstrong, MD, MSc, Discusses Survival Data in mHSPC From ARCHES Trial at 2021 ESMO
Andrew Armstrong, MD, MSc, spoke about key findings, patient crossover, and takeaways from the ARCHES trial for metastatic hormone-sensitive prostate cancer. During the 2021 European Society for Medical Oncology Congress (ESMO), the updated findings from the phase 3 ARCHES trial (NCT02677896) showed that patients with de novo or relapsing metastatic hormone-sensitive prostate cancer (mHSPC) taking enzalutamide (Xtandi) plus androgen deprivation therapy (ADT) saw extended survival compared with those in the placebo plus ADT group.1.www.cancernetwork.com
