Cancer

Andrew Armstrong, MD, MSc, Discusses Survival Data in mHSPC From ARCHES Trial at 2021 ESMO

By Ariana Pelosci
cancernetwork.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAndrew Armstrong, MD, MSc, spoke about key findings, patient crossover, and takeaways from the ARCHES trial for metastatic hormone-sensitive prostate cancer. During the 2021 European Society for Medical Oncology Congress (ESMO), the updated findings from the phase 3 ARCHES trial (NCT02677896) showed that patients with de novo or relapsing metastatic hormone-sensitive prostate cancer (mHSPC) taking enzalutamide (Xtandi) plus androgen deprivation therapy (ADT) saw extended survival compared with those in the placebo plus ADT group.1.

www.cancernetwork.com

