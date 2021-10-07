Andrew Armstrong, MD, MSc, Discusses Survival Data in mHSPC From ARCHES Trial at 2021 ESMO

Alexander Spira, MD, PhD, FACP: Hello, and welcome to [CancerNetwork®] Between the Lines, a journal club experience. Today’s featured article is “Clinicopathologic Features and Response to Therapy of NRG1 Fusion-Driven Lung Cancers: the eNRGy1 Global Multicenter Registry.” My name is Dr. Alex Spira, a medical oncologist at Virginia Cancer Specialists [in Fairfax, Virginia] and USOncology. Joining me is my colleague Dr Ross Camidge, the director of the thoracic oncology at the University of Colorado [in Boulder, Colorado]. Welcome, Ross.

