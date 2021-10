It hasn’t been a good week for some of the biggest names in tech. After having its dirty laundry aired for the world to see on Sunday night, Facebook (along with WhatsApp, Messenger, Instagram) went down hard for nearly seven hours on Monday. Today, it’s Twitch’s turn to drown in its sorrows, as a new report claims that the video-sharing site was the victim of a massive security breach.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 6 DAYS AGO