NBA

Former LSU star among 18 ex-NBA players charged in $4M health care fraud scheme

By Associated Press
wbrz.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW YORK (AP) — Eighteen former NBA players have been charged with defrauding the league’s health and welfare benefit plan out of about $4 million, according to an indictment Thursday. Federal prosecutors planned a news conference to describe the case that was brought in Manhattan federal court. It wasn’t immediately...

www.wbrz.com

Comments / 0

#Lsu#Nba Players#Health Care Fraud#Ap
