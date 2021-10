Every month, the unemployment report is released. Almost every month, analysts find some good news and some bad news in the details. In the latest report for September, the good news was that the unemployment rate dropped to 4.8% from 5.2% in August. The bad news was the rate fell because about 338,000 individuals left the labor force. This means they are not interested in working right now.

ECONOMY ・ 1 DAY AGO