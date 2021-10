The Montréal Canadiens drafted goaltender Carey Price fifth overall in the 2005 NHL Entry Draft. Since then, he’s become arguably the greatest goaltender in franchise history. He holds the Habs’ franchise mark for wins (360), and has served as the Canadiens’ primary backstop for 14 seasons. His trophy case is incredibly impressive; one Vezina Trophy, one William M. Jennings Trophy, one Hart Trophy, and one Ted Lindsay Award. As one of the most decorated goalies in NHL history, he has obviously received the lion’s share of the time in the Canadiens’ crease.

