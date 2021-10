It seems hard to believe that while the Cleveland Browns are 3-1 this season, many people, including me, think they still need to prove themselves as an elite team. Just two years ago, a 3-1 record would have been all anyone cared about when it came to the Browns, and it would not have mattered if the three wins were by one point each over the three worst teams in the NFL. Fans would simply have been happy to win three games in a month.

