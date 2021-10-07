CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

18 Former NBA Players Busted in Multimillion-Dollar Health Care Fraud Scheme

By Daniel Kreps
Rolling Stone
Rolling Stone
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NRALn_0cK9MJM200

Eighteen former NBA players have been accused of defrauding the league’s Health and Welfare Benefit Plan out of almost $4 million, the U.S. Attorney’s Office in the Southern District of New York announced Thursday.

Among the players are Terrence Williams, Sebastian Telfair, Glen “Big Baby” Davis, Tony Allen, Ruben Patterson, Shannon Brown, Will Bynum, Christopher Douglas-Roberts, Alan Anderson, Tony Wroten, Jamario Moon, and more. Sixteen of the 19 people charged in the indictment are already in custody, authorities added Thursday.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office scheduled a Thursday news conference at a Manhattan courthouse to discuss the indictment, which alleges that the 18 former players — and 19 people total, with Tony Allen’s wife Desiree also charged — were involved in a scheme that drained over $3.9 million from the NBA’s Health and Welfare Benefit Plan through false claims.

The scheme — where the accused players were reimbursed for medical procedures that never took place — was carried out from 2017 to 2020, the indictment states . Each player has been charged with one count of conspiracy to commit healthcare and wire fraud.

According to the indictment, obtained by Rolling Stone , Terrence Williams — a six-year NBA vet who was selected in the first round by the New Jersey Nets in 2009 — “orchestrated” the scheme by offering to submit “fraudulent invoices” to chiropractors, dentists, and doctors on behalf of the players; the players, in turn, provided Williams with a “kickback” when the claims for the falsified medical procedures were reimbursed by the NBA’s benefits program.

“Williams was the scheme’s lynchpin. He provided the other former players with false invoices for medical and dental procedures that they never received,” United States Attorney Audrey Strauss said at a press conference Thursday. “The defendants’ playbook involved fraud and deception… they will have to answer for their flagrant violations of the law.”

Strauss provided an overview of the scheme: “First, Williams obtained fraudulent medical and dental invoices. Second, he sent those invoices to his co-conspirators, other former NBA players. Third, the co-conspirators submitted the fraudulent invoices to the plan. Fourth, unaware that the plan was fraudulent, the plan paid most of the defendants’ claims. Fifth, in many cases, the players paid kickbacks to Williams.”

In all, $3.9 million in false claims were filed, with the players receiving $2.5 million in reimbursements from the fraudulent claims; Williams’ kickback was $230,000, Strauss added. “When one defendant failed to pay Williams his kickback, Williams attempted to frighten the player into re-engaging with Williams by impersonating an employee from the plan’s administrative manager in claiming that there was an issue with the player’s invoice that might require him to pay back the claim.” Because of that allegation, Williams also faces a charge of aggravated identity theft for impersonating the administrative manager.

Strauss also mentioned the case against former Houston Rockets player Greg Smith, who claimed he received $48,000 worth of dental work at a Beverly Hills dentist office on December 20th, 2018; the Attorney’s Office quickly discovered — via box scores — that Smith spent that day playing basketball in Taiwan. “Travel records, email, GPS data, and other evidence shows that the defendants who purportedly received medical and dental services at a location on a particular day were often nowhere near the providers’ offices when the claims’ services were supposedly provided,” Strauss said.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ruben Patterson
Person
Will Bynum
Person
Jamario Moon
Person
Terrence Williams
Person
Tony Wroten
Person
Sebastian Telfair
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba Players#Health Care Fraud#Sdnynews#The New Jersey Nets
Chicago Sun-Times

Eighteen former NBA players — including some with Chicago ties — charged in health care fraud scheme

NEW YORK — Eighteen former NBA players were charged Thursday with pocketing about $2.5 million illegally by defrauding the league’s health and welfare benefit plan in a scam that authorities said involved claiming fictitious medical and dental expenses. “The defendants’ playbook involved fraud and deception,” U.S. Attorney Audrey Strauss told...
NBA
NBC Sports

18 retired NBA players arrested for allegedly defrauding the NBA health plan

In 2011, Terrence Williams called on the NBA players’ union to approve a Collective Bargaining Agreement that would implement funding retired players’ health benefits (a plan later expanded through a subsequent CBA). A decade later, Williams has been charged in New York federal court as the alleged ringleader of a...
NBA
hotradiomaine.com

(News) 18 Former NBA Players Charged In Multi Million Dollar Health Care Fraud Scheme

Eighteen ex-NBA players have been charged for either frauding on intending to fraud the NBA’s league health and welfare plan. Included are eight former Boston Celtics Glen “Big Baby” Davis, Tony Allen, Milt Palacio, Darius Miles, Terrence Williams, Sebastian Telfair, Will Bynum and Christopher Douglas-Roberts. Officials have said that they believe Terrence Williams is at the helm of the scheme. All of the players were charged in New York federal court. The indictment states that the defendants allegedly submitted false claims for medical and dental procedures and appointments. According to ESPN in total the 18 players made around $343 million in their NBA careers which is not including any endorsements or shoe deals.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Facebook
rolling out

Unvaccinated NBA players could now face prison and fines

Unvaccinated NBA players could face jail time when they play in Canada this season. The Toronto Raptors are returning home after playing last season in Florida during the COVID-19 pandemic and the country has a few strict guidelines that must be adhered to. “NBA players were informed unvaccinated players who...
NBA
thesource.com

Jeffrey Jordan, Son of Michael Jordan, Arrested for Assault

The 32-year-old son of Michael Jordan, Jeffrey Jordan, has been arrested on one count of aggravated assault against healthcare professionals. KPHO Arizona states the assault occurred on Friday night. Jeffrey was taken to the hospital after he slipped and hit the back of his head on a table at Casa...
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
The Spun

Sports Media World Reacts To The Jay Williams News

ESPN just can’t seem to find the right mix of people for its NBA pregame show. Every couple of years, the Worldwide Leader rolls out a new crew for NBA Countdown, hoping they’ve finally found the right ingredients for a show that can match what Turner Sports has in Ernie Johnson, Charles Barkley, Kenny Smith and Shaquille O’Neal.
NBA
Footwear News

Why Shareef O’Neal, the Son of NBA Icon Shaquille O’Neal, Has the Highest NIL Earning Potential on Instagram

NBA icon Shaquille O’Neal made a lot of money on the basketball court. His son, college hoops star Shareef O’Neal, has potential to do the same. Sports media company The Action Network has revealed a list of college athletes, dubbed The NCAA Rich List, who could charge the most per sponsored Instagram post under the new name, image and likeness rules. To create the list, The Action Network said it used marketing and analytical tool HypeAuditor to reveal follower counts and engagement rates on the social media platform, with data accurate as of Sept. 10. The amount athletes could earn was...
BASKETBALL
Indianapolis Recorder

Davis: NBA players refusing COVID-19 vaccine ahead of season

With the start of another NBA season in the midst of a global pandemic, all eyes have shifted to the players. Teams held their media days last week, giving players the opportunity to answer the media’s questions about anything and everything with the vaccine question stealing the spotlight. Roughly 90% of NBA players are vaccinated as training camp approaches, according to reports, but tensions are growing between front offices and players who refuse them.
NBA
yourvalley.net

Apparent son of Michael Jordan booked in Scottsdale hospital assault

A man who identified himself to police as the oldest son of basketball star Michael Jordan was booked and released by Scottsdale police officials after an incident at a hospital. Jeffrey Michael Jordan, 32, was taken to a hospital after he suffered a fall at Casa Amigos, a nightclub, according...
NBA
Rolling Stone

Rolling Stone

17K+
Followers
13K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news and more from Rolling Stone magazine.

 https://www.rollingstone.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy