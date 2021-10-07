Avalanche Price Analysis: AVAX Coin a Silence Before The Storm
The AVAX coin price is positive, around 2.0% during intraday. The 24-hour trading volume is at $963 million. AVAX/BTC pair is trading negative by -4.8% at 0.00112031 BTC. The daily technical chart and price trend of AVAX coin show a bullish trend. Based on the pivot point, the first support zone is 40 USDT. Another way to watch it is that if it rushes, the resistance level to look at is 88 USDT. Therefore, the chart created a Doji candlestick pattern during the day, and the cost is confident that it will remain sideways with unwavering medium strength.themarketperiodical.com
