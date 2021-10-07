CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Markets

Avalanche Price Analysis: AVAX Coin a Silence Before The Storm

By Nikhil Ingole
themarketperiodical.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe AVAX coin price is positive, around 2.0% during intraday. The 24-hour trading volume is at $963 million. AVAX/BTC pair is trading negative by -4.8% at 0.00112031 BTC. The daily technical chart and price trend of AVAX coin show a bullish trend. Based on the pivot point, the first support zone is 40 USDT. Another way to watch it is that if it rushes, the resistance level to look at is 88 USDT. Therefore, the chart created a Doji candlestick pattern during the day, and the cost is confident that it will remain sideways with unwavering medium strength.

themarketperiodical.com

Comments / 0

Related
themarketperiodical.com

Flow Price Analysis: FLOW Coin Loses Momentum Slips 10% Within a Week

The FLOW coin price is positive, around 1.4% during intraday. The 24-hour trading volume is at $48 million. FLOW/BTC pair is trading positive by 6.7% at 0.00033646 BTC. The daily technical chart and price trend of FLOW coin show a sideways trend. Based on the pivot point, the first support zone is 10.75 USD. Another way to watch it is that if it rushes, the resistance level to look at is 24.0 USD. Therefore, the chart created a bullish harami candlestick pattern during the day, and the cost is confident that it will remain upside with unwavering medium strength.
MARKETS
themarketperiodical.com

Ravencoin Price Analysis: RVN Coin Chart Shows A Hammer Candle At The $0.106

RVN coin price trying to sustain above the 200-day EMA. The RVN/BTC pair was trading at 0.000001094 BTC with a gain of 2.94%. The 24hr trading volume in RVN coin is $47.1 Million, indicating a 1.47% loss. The RVN coin had recently bounced from the $0.905 support, with a double...
MARKETS
cryptopotato.com

Shiba Inu Price Analysis: SHIB Likely to Head Lower Before Bullish Run Continues

Shiba Inu (SHIB) has been on a considerable run lately, but technicals show that the rally might cool off before eventually going forward. Shiba has failed to break above major resistance at $0.0000350, and ever since, the price has corrected, forming a pennant (in blue). The indicators show that the cryptocurrency could decrease to the support at $0.00000237 if the price breaks below the pennant.
STOCKS
themarketperiodical.com

DOT PRICE ANALYSIS:- MACD Signals buy, Bulls taking the price towards the resistance.

LONG TERM VIEW:- The Price failed to break the Resistance in the daily chart time interval, and bears took the Price down. Now the Price is near the Support where the bulls have taken the Price above and now heading towards the Resistance. Let’s look at the technical analysis if the Price will break the Resistance or not. First, we can see the MACD, which shows green histograms as the MACD line is above the signal line and the lines are parallel to each other, which means no crossing of the line in the upcoming time. Secondly, we can see the RSI in the neutral zone near 59 and is pointing towards the overbought area of 70, which means the bulls are winning the fight. Lastly, we can see the moving average as the 20MA and 50MA is very close, and 20MA is changing its direction, which means the 20MA may cross the 50MA. So the 20MA and 50MA are above the 100MA.
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Price Action Trading#Price Analysis#Avalanche#Coins#Btc#4 8#Usdt#Ema#Schaff Trend Cycle
themarketperiodical.com

ONE Network Price Analysis: ONE Token Price Trying To Hold Above The $0.216

The RSi line shows a bearish divergence concerning the ONE token’s price. The ONE/BTC pair was trading at 0.000004126 BTC with a gain of 9.21%. On October 8, the ONE token offered an excellent opportunity for crypto investors when the prince gave a strong breakout from the $0.216 neckline of a Cup and Handle pattern. After placing the mark of a new ATH at $0.266, the price returned to the broken resistance, looking for good support from here.
MARKETS
themarketperiodical.com

Metadium Price Analysis: META Coin Trapped In A Short-Range

The RSI line shows a bullish crossover concerning the META coin’s price. The META/BTC pair was trading at 0.000002008 BTC with a gain of 8.28%. Since the start of July month, the META token price has been resonating between the $0.153 to $.0.0785 mark. This has created a consolidation range for this token. Such range usually triggers an excellent trading opportunity for the crypto trader as once the price gives a breakout from the extreme levels of this range.
COMMODITIES & FUTURE
themarketperiodical.com

Stellar Price Analysis: XLM Coin Oscillators on Bearish Mode

The XLM coin price is negative, around -5.8% during intraday. The 24-hour trading volume is at $671 million. XLM/BTC pair is trading negative by -7.2% at 0.00000574 BTC. The daily technical chart and price trend of XLM coin show a bearish trend. Based on the pivot point, the first support zone is 0.21 USDT. Another way to watch it is that if it rushes, the resistance level to look at is 0.38 USDT. Therefore, the chart created a bearish harami candlestick pattern during the day, and the cost is confident that it will remain downside with unwavering medium strength.
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Bitcoin
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
themarketperiodical.com

OMG Network Price Analysis: After 390% Mega Rally OMG Coin Slows Down

The OMG coin price is neutral, around 0.2% during intraday. The 24-hour trading volume is at $1.356 billion. OMG/BTC pair is trading neutral by -1.6% at 0.00025327 BTC. The daily technical chart and price trend of OMG coin show a bullish trend. Based on the pivot point, the first support zone is 10.40 USDT. Another way to watch it is that if it rushes, the resistance level to look at is 14.70 USDT. Therefore, the chart created a bullish engulfing candlestick pattern during the day, and the cost is confident that it will remain downside with unwavering high strength.
STOCKS
cryptopolitan.com

Binance Coin price analysis: BNB/USD is bearish for the next 24 hours

Binance Coin price analysis is bearish today. BNB/USD is currently trading at $405. The price is likely to return to the area of the lower pivot. The Binance Coin price is bearish today, as a surge below $415 support was finally observed, enticing additional sellers into the market. As a result, we anticipate that BNB/USD will fall further over the next 24 hours.
STOCKS
babypips.com

Will the Dip in Avalanche (AVAX) Find Support?

Avalanche (AVAX) is finally giving up some gains after a monstrous Summer rally. What are potential points of interest that could draw in bulls or bring in fresh bears?. First up on deck is Avalanche (AVAX), another layer-1 blockchain trying to take Ethereum’s crown as the top smart contract platform. And it’s native token AVAX was a beneficiary of this Summer’s rally in layer-1 assets as the markets were in looking for alternatives to Ethereum‘s ridiculous gas fees, as well as a way to gain exposure to the exploding DeFi space. AVAX/USDT went from a July low of 9.33 to topping out just under the 80.00 handle in September for over 700% gains before this month’s pullback.
STOCKS
themarketperiodical.com

Stacks Price Analysis: STX Coin Marks $2.0 Position During Intraday

The STX coin price is negative, around -0.9% during intraday. The 24-hour trading volume is at $759 million. STX/BTC pair is trading negative by -2.9% at 0.00003653 BTC. The daily technical chart and price trend of STX coin show a bullish trend. Based on the pivot point, the first support zone is 1.60 USDT. Another way to watch it is that if it rushes, the resistance level to look at is 2.55 USDT. Therefore, the chart created a dragonfly doji candlestick pattern during the day, and the cost is confident that it will remain sideways with unwavering medium strength.
STOCKS
themarketperiodical.com

IOTA Price Analysis: MIOTA Coin is Unstoppable 25% Gains Within a Week

The IOTA coin price is positive, around 7.0% during intraday. The 24-hour trading volume is at $608 million. IOTA/BTC pair is trading positive by 4.6% at 0.00002642 BTC. The daily technical chart and price trend of IOTA coin show a bullish trend. Based on the pivot point, the first support zone is 0.70 USDT. Another way to watch it is that if it rushes, the resistance level to look at is 1.85 USDT. Therefore, the chart created a shooting star candlestick pattern during the day, and the cost is confident that it will remain downside with unwavering medium strength.
STOCKS
themarketperiodical.com

SHIBA Price Analysis: SHIB Token Sustain Above The $0.00002 Mark

The SHIB token price is obtaining strong support from the 20-day EMA. The SHIB/BTC pair was trading at 0.000000000487 BTC with a gain of 3.2%. The 24 hr trading volume in SHIB is $3.4 Billion, indicating a 32.8% loss. As mentioned in my previous article on SHIBA, the token price...
STOCKS
themarketperiodical.com

MDEX Price Analysis: MDX Token Price Continues Bull Run, Soon To Touch $2

MDX Token price grows more than 20% in the week prior. The price action analysis indicates the price rises higher to the $2 resistance zone. The pair of MDX/BTC is trading at 0.00002745 BTC with an intraday fall of -4.34%. MDX coin price action indicates a solid uptrend in the...
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy