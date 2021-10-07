Avalanche Price Analysis: AVAX Coin a Silence Before The Storm

LONG TERM VIEW:- The Price failed to break the Resistance in the daily chart time interval, and bears took the Price down. Now the Price is near the Support where the bulls have taken the Price above and now heading towards the Resistance. Let’s look at the technical analysis if the Price will break the Resistance or not. First, we can see the MACD, which shows green histograms as the MACD line is above the signal line and the lines are parallel to each other, which means no crossing of the line in the upcoming time. Secondly, we can see the RSI in the neutral zone near 59 and is pointing towards the overbought area of 70, which means the bulls are winning the fight. Lastly, we can see the moving average as the 20MA and 50MA is very close, and 20MA is changing its direction, which means the 20MA may cross the 50MA. So the 20MA and 50MA are above the 100MA.

MARKETS ・ 5 HOURS AGO