What It's Like to Be Alone on the International Space Station
Chris Cassidy is a former Navy SEAL who was selected to become a NASA astronaut in 2004. Over his career, Cassidy spent 378 days in space, did 10 space walks and worked on three missions to the International Space Station. On his final journey to space last year, he served as Commander of the ISS during Expedition 63. Below, the lone American serving on that mission shares his story; it appears as told to Charles Thorp, and has been edited and condensed for clarity.www.lmtonline.com
