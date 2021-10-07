What It's Like to Be Alone on the International Space Station

On October 8, French astronaut Thomas Pesquet captured something strikingly rare from on board the International Space Station (ISS). The photo – which is a single frame taken from a longer timelapse – might look like it shows a cobalt bomb exploding over Europe, but this scary-looking blue light didn't do any damage. In fact, most people would never have noticed it happening. Instead, the frame shows something far less ominous called a 'transient luminous event' – a lightning-like phenomenon striking upwards in the upper atmosphere. Also known as upper-atmospheric lightning, transient luminous events are a bunch of related phenomena which occur during thunderstorms, but...

