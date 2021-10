When you or your employees are sick or caring for a sick family member, it’s a good idea to contact the Department of Labor (DOL) for assistance and to learn more about the many resources allowed to check if such leaves are covered underneath the Family and Medical Leave Act (FMLA). Under this important law, covered businesses must ensure that their employees’ employment is well-protected and provide them with appropriate unpaid leave for a certain period of time so that they can properly care for their families. Employees on FMLA leave are eligible to keep their group healthcare coverage under the same terms as previously.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 14 DAYS AGO