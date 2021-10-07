CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

"Self-Destructing Plastic" Wins Top Prize in Create the Future Contest

roboticstomorrow.com
 6 days ago

Over 300 million tons of plastic are produced annually - equivalent to the entire weight of the human population. Less than 10% is recycled; most end up in landfills. A research team from the University of California Berkeley and Intropic Materials are attacking this problem from the inside out, by embedding enzymes in the plastics during manufacturing that, once triggered, cause the plastics to self-destruct and completely degrade in days. All that's left behind are small molecules that can be composted or used to make new plastics. This breakthrough technology has been awarded the Grand Prize of $25,000 in the 2021 "Create the Future" Design Contest, produced by SAE Media Group.

www.roboticstomorrow.com

Comments / 0

Related
Rochester Business Journal

Oregon company wins top Luminate prize

Portland, Oregon-based PreAct Technologies has received the Company of the Year award at Luminate Finals 2021. The event was held virtually and was sponsored by Optica, formerly the Optical Society. PreAct will receive $1 million in investment from New York state through the Finger Lakes Forward Upstate Revitalization Initiative. As required by the award, all winners ...
OREGON STATE
theacorn.com

Demolition continues for field lab buildings

Peeking up over the hills near Simi Valley, not far from the northern reaches of Oak Park, the remaining buildings from the decades-old Santa Susana Field Lab offer a glimpse back in time to the early days of America’s Atomic Age. The buildings act like a time machine for Brian...
OAK PARK, CA
roboticstomorrow.com

U.S. Navy Increases Contract Award for Sarcos Guardian® DX Highly Dexterous Mobile Robotic Avatar System

Following successful execution of the first phase of the Guardian DX contract, the U.S. Navy has exercised a contractual option to expand testing, evaluation, and demonstrations for Navy-specific tasks. SALT LAKE CITY - October 12, 2021 - Sarcos Defense, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Sarcos Technology and Robotics Corporation ("Sarcos"), a...
MILITARY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Michigan State
State
Arizona State
State
California State
coachellavalley.com

Foreclosure of the Westfield Mall Underway!

Foreclosure Proceedings for the Coachella Valley Westfield Mall are Underway!. Palm Desert City Manager, Todd Hileman stated, “The city hasn’t heard a lot at this point. Hileman confirmed foreclosure proceedings are underway for the property…. Calif.’s Westfield Palm Desert Mall Sees 75 Percent Drop in Appraised Value. Commercial Real Estate...
PALM DESERT, CA
Investopedia

SNAP Benefits by State

Millions of Americans have participated in the United States Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), getting access to basic food products that they might have otherwise been unable to afford. Given that SNAP is a federal program, it would be easy to assume that it functions relatively uniformly throughout the U.S. In practice, however, the presence of local SNAP offices, the way benefits are calculated, and varying regional economic circumstances result in some notable differences in SNAP benefits by state. This most apparent are the colloquial names of programs and the average amount of benefits offered per household.
FOOD & DRINKS
The Independent

‘He died with his eyes open’: Covering the execution of Oklahoma City bomber Timothy McVeigh

The authorities had been preparing for thousands of protesters, both for and against the death penalty. As it was, just a couple of hundred showed up. Those that did were far outnumbered by the media. Up to 1,400 reporters had gathered on the thick grass outside of Terre Haute Federal Penitentiary to cover the execution of Timothy McVeigh, both America’s deadliest domestic terrorist with white supremacist sympathies, and also an ordinary-looking veteran of the Gulf War, and a Roman Catholic born in upstate New York.
U.S. POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Consumer Electronics#Plastic Waste#Self Destruct#Robot#Sae Media Group#Mouser Electronics#Analog Devices#Comsol
Ash Jurberg

The richest person in Las Vegas

Last week Forbes released their richest 400 list. This features the wealthiest 400 people in the United States. Since that list was published, I have been writing articles on a number of these people, and today it is time to look at a billionaire who lives in Las Vegas.
LAS VEGAS, NV
wmleader.com

Brian Laundrie Underground Bunker Theory: Experts Reveal Whether It’s Possible He’s Hiding In Backyard

One of the wildest, most incredible, most wholly unbelievable things we’ve heard in a long time is the theory that Brian Laundrie never really left his parents’ home in North Port, Florida. Never hiked to the Carlton Reserve, didn’t double back north to the Appalachian Trail, none of that — because he’s hiding in the backyard, under the soil.
NORTH PORT, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Intel
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Electronics
NewsBreak
Environment
Country
Switzerland
Raelle Conner

4 Dangerous Places to Live in Los Angeles, CA

Living in Los Angeles, CA, is a dream for many. Its welcoming climate, inclusive culture, friendly atmosphere, and plethora of fun activities make it a city few can resist. Undeniably, it’s one of the safest cities in America. However, no city is void of crime, which means that there are dangerous neighborhoods in Los Angeles, which are far from a safe environment to live in.
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA

Thousands of Kaiser health care workers in California, Oregon overwhelmingly authorize strike

More than 24,000 nurses and other health care workers at Kaiser Permanente in California and Oregon have overwhelmingly authorized a strike, threatening to walk out over pay and working conditions strained by the coronavirus pandemic. Kaiser, one of the nation’s largest health care providers, has proposed a two-tiered wage and benefits system that would give […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Independent

Woman claims Coach intentionally destroys ‘unwanted merchandise’ so ‘no one can use it’

A woman has accused fashion brand Coach of intentionally “slashing” unwanted merchandise despite a portion of the company’s website being dedicated to sustainability.Anna Sacks, who goes by the username @thetrashwalker on TikTok, frequently uses her platform to raise awareness of New York City’s excessive waste, with the TikTok user often documenting the unused “trash” thrown out by pharmacies and supermarkets.In her most recent video, uploaded this week, Sacks revealed that she had purchased multiple destroyed Coach purses from @dumpsterdivingmama, with Sacks claiming that each of the bags had been intentionally ruined, “which is Coach’s policy”.“Welcome to my first unboxing...
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
IFLScience

Native Americans Are Not Who We Thought They Were, Study Finds

A widely believed theory about the origins of Native Americans has been dealt a huge blow by a new genetic analysis of ancient teeth, implying the ancient inhabitants of what is now America were not who we thought they were. The theory, largely based on archaeological evidence found at Native...
SCIENCE
92.9 Jack FM

Will You Need A COVID Vaccine To Renew Your License?

The short, and very clear answer, that you need to know is that NO there is no vaccination requirement to renew your license or registration in New York State. no you do not need to have proof of vaccination for COVID-19 in New York State to continue to drive your vehicle.
NFL
TheConversationAU

Many e-cigarette vaping liquids contain toxic chemicals: new Australian research

From October 1, it’s been illegal to buy e-liquids containing nicotine without a prescription from a doctor everywhere in Australia, except South Australia. But vaping with nicotine-free e-liquids is not illegal in Australia (though in some jurisdictions the e-cigarette devices themselves are illegal). Vaping is increasing in popularity in Australia, particularly among young people. I co-led a research team that wanted to find out what’s in the nicotine free e-liquids that vapers inhale, and their potential health effects. Our study, published this week in The Medical Journal of Australia, found most e-liquids contained chemicals known to cause respiratory issues and lung damage when...
HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy