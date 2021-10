LONG TERM VIEW:- We can see in the Daily time interval that the price of AAVE is near the resistance of $310 and the bulls are trying their best to take the price up but they lack volume. Let’s have a look at the technical indicator so see if the price is able to break the Resistance. If we look at the MACD we can see that the MACD is showing a green histogram as the MACD line is above the Signal line and there is no sign of the line to change its direction. In addition to that we can see that the RSI in the neutral zone near 48.66 and we can see that the RSI line is pointing towards the overbought zone (70). Lastly we can see that the Moving average as the 20MA is below the 50MA and 100MA having said that the 50MA is also heading towards the 100MA.

MARKETS ・ 4 DAYS AGO