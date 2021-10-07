CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

PR firm promotes exec, hires two to expand crisis communications work

By ROI-NJ Staff
roi-nj.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAKCG – Public Relations Counselors has promoted an executive to lead and expand its crisis communications practice, it announced recently. The Glassboro-based PR firm said in a news release that Thomas Logue will serve as director of crisis communications, to help it reshape and strengthen its capabilities in that area. The firm also hired two new associates for the team: Bianca Butler and Alyssa Cosio.

