‘Resident Alien’ First Look Teases Harry’s Season 2 Return to Earth (VIDEO)

By Meaghan Darwish
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHe’s back. Syfy’s Resident Alien is teasing the return of Alan Tudyk‘s extraterrestrial Harry in a first look at Season 2 of the hit comedy. As part of New York Comic Con, Syfy has debuted a brand new video offering fans a behind-the-scenes sneak peek of the show’s upcoming season. Crash landing on the network earlier this year, Resident Alien follows Harry after he arrives on Earth and passes himself off as the small-town doctor of Patience, Colorado.

