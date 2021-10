The Red Hot Chili Peppers have been busy. They recently put their entire catalog up for sale. In September, they announced that they would kick off a world tour in June 2022. That, in and of itself was exciting news for RHCP fans. However, they made things better by announcing that they’d be traveling the world with guitarist John Frusciante. They haven’t toured with Frusciante, arguably one of the world’s greatest rock guitarists, in over 15 years. That alone assures that the upcoming tour will be one to remember. Today, they sweetened the deal.

MUSIC ・ 5 DAYS AGO