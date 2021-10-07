CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryville, MO

Forum Editorial: Long live newspapers

 5 days ago

It's OK to admit. If we're big on one thing in journalism, it better be the truth, especially when it's staring you in the face. Because of challenges presented by the internet and the consolidation of local newspapers into the portfolios of one of a few huge corporations, newspapers are, by any measure, withering on the vine — especially in rural areas like ours. We're extremely fortunate in Maryville to be part of a community that has shown its support for quality journalism and allowed for successful, independent, local ownership to thrive.

