Sarasota, FL

Sarasota Police Department Traffic Unit Investigating Deadly Traffic Crash

By Local News Desk
 5 days ago
SARASOTA, FL. – Sarasota Police Department Traffic Unit officers are investigating a deadly traffic crash that happened on Wednesday, October 6, 2021, at approximately 10:30 p.m. near the intersection of North Washington Boulevard (U.S. 301) and 21st Street, Sarasota.

An adult male, not in a crosswalk, was crossing U.S. 301 near the intersection of 21st Street when he was struck by a vehicle. The driver remained on the scene and was cooperative with the officers.

The pedestrian died as a result of his injuries.

The crash remains under investigation by the Sarasota Police Department Traffic Unit.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call Officer Tim Bales at 941-915-3635 or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers by calling 941-366-TIPS or online at www.sarasotacrimestoppers.com

Florida Highway Patrol Most Wanted James R. Wasileski

James R. Wasileski was traveling on February 03, 2007, in a 1997 Green Ford Taurus northbound on Burnt Store Road, while under the influence. According to Florida Highway Patrol, Wasileski lost control of the vehicle and collided with a tree. The right-front passenger of the vehicle, Mark E. Burlison, died...
Florida Man To Be Sentenced Wednesday For Brutal Domestic Violence Murder

Prosecutors will ask Judge Michelle Sisco on Wednesday for the maximum sentence of life in prison for 29-year-old Hector Acevedo. Acevedo’s spontaneous question to deputies—“Did you find her?”—sparked an investigation that led to his girlfriend’s body and ultimately to Acevedo’s conviction, secured by prosecutors from the Hillsborough State Attorney’s Office on September 23.
