Sarasota Police Department Traffic Unit Investigating Deadly Traffic Crash

SARASOTA, FL. – Sarasota Police Department Traffic Unit officers are investigating a deadly traffic crash that happened on Wednesday, October 6, 2021, at approximately 10:30 p.m. near the intersection of North Washington Boulevard (U.S. 301) and 21st Street, Sarasota.

An adult male, not in a crosswalk, was crossing U.S. 301 near the intersection of 21st Street when he was struck by a vehicle. The driver remained on the scene and was cooperative with the officers.

The pedestrian died as a result of his injuries.

The crash remains under investigation by the Sarasota Police Department Traffic Unit.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call Officer Tim Bales at 941-915-3635 or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers by calling 941-366-TIPS or online at www.sarasotacrimestoppers.com

Support journalism by clicking here to our GoFundMe or sign up for our free newsletter by clicking here

Android Users, Click Here To Download The Free Press App And Never Miss A Story. It’s Free And Coming To Apple Users Soon