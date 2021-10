Earlier today, President Bollinger announced that Steve Coll, Dean of the Columbia School of Journalism since 2013, will be stepping down in June 2022. Columbia President Lee Bollinger announced Thursday afternoon that Steve Coll will be leaving his position as Dean of Columbia’s Journalism School at the end of June 2022. Bolliger reflected on Coll’s many accomplishments—both as Dean of the Columbia Journalism School and as an independent journalist—including praise for his two Pulitzer Prizes and his journalistic work surrounding ethics and human rights.

COLLEGES ・ 5 DAYS AGO