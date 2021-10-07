From Miami Hospitality to Luxury Real Estate: Marko Gojanovic’s American Dream

Super Luxury Group (SLG). SLG is a luxury real-estate media network that focuses on helping the affluent to celebritize and sell high-end properties from Miami to other jet-set locations through proven media, luxury brands, and influencer collaborations. SLG focuses its efforts on high-end properties with a beginning price of $5M and up. The majority of the clients are prominent and successful entrepreneurs who are looking for a space that allows them to integrate work and play. Using social media has proven to be effective for SLG, as many brands have a lot to benefit from adopting a solid social media marketing strategy, which is why real estate influencer marketing is so crucial for any business. By leveraging his advanced degree in business, Alvaro determined that this method is a great way for real estate brands to reach new customers, while also attracting new leads.

