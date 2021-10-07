CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Italy reports 41 coronavirus deaths on Thursday, 2,938 new cases

MILAN, Oct 7 (Reuters) - Italy reported 41 coronavirus-related deaths on Thursday against 39 the day before, the health ministry said, while the daily tally of new infections fell to 2,938 from 3,235.

Italy has registered 131,198 deaths linked to COVID-19 since its outbreak emerged in February last year, the second-highest toll in Europe after Britain and the ninth-highest in the world. The country has reported 4.69 million cases to date.

Patients in hospital with COVID-19 - not including those in intensive care - stood at 2,824 on Thursday, down from 2,872 a day earlier.

There were 24 new admissions to intensive care units, same as on Wednesday. The total number of intensive care patients fell to 403 from a previous 415.

Some 297,356 tests for COVID-19 were carried out in the past day, compared with a previous 301,773, the health ministry said. (Reporting by Agnieszka Flak, editing by Gianluca Semeraro)

