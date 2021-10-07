CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palmer House celebrates its 150th anniversary

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBob Sirott was joined by Palmer House Hilton General Manager Dean Lane to talk about the 150th anniversary of the Palmer House, which they celebrated last week. Bob and Dean also discussed the hotel being closed for a year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the reopening in June, and the invention of the brownie.

