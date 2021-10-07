Palmer House celebrates its 150th anniversary

The Mayor of Elk Grove Village, Craig B. Johnson, joins Dane Neal “On The Road”. Hear as Mayor Johnson shares the honor of a visit from President Biden, in town to recognize Elk Grove’s position as home to North America’s largest industrial park and a global leader in business manufacturing and technology. Mayor Johnson fills us in on excitement for the upcoming “Made in Elk Grove, Manufacturing and Technology Expo” coming up Oct 11th. We learn that some of the biggest companies from around the world have a home in Elk Grove Village and that “almost anything manufactured, probably has parts from right here” said Mayor Johnson. Olympic legend Jackie Joyner-Kersee will help kick things off with a key note speech and shares the additional connection that the Village has in supporting our USA Olympic athletes. For more information on the expo and ways to connect your business with the world through Elk Grove Village, be sure to check out https://www.madeinelkgroveexpo.com/

ELK GROVE VILLAGE, IL ・ 3 DAYS AGO