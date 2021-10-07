Tim McGraw proposed to Faith Hill ‘quite a few times’ before she said yes

Photo credit Getty Images

Two weeks after wishing his wife, Faith Hill, a happy birthday with an adorable throwback video, Tim McGraw stepped it up even more for the couples 25th anniversary.

McGraw took to Instagram with a video of himself explaining how he proposed to Faith and we are a pile of mush.

“We had dated for a while, I actually asked her to marry me quite a few times and she kept saying no,” Tim filmed himself telling the camera. “She said, ‘I’m not going to get involved with another Country singer, it’s just not going to work out.’”

He continued to set the scene as he recalled them talking before Tim took the stage in a trailer at a large Country music festival. “We were somewhere playing this big outdoor festival and they had these trailer houses set up. I’m getting ready to go on stage and I had this sort of case that had this big mirror in it.”

“I said, ‘Look, let’s get married.’ And she says, ‘You’re asking me to marry you at a Country music festival in a trailer house,’ and I said, ‘Well, it’s pretty apropos if you think about it.’ She goes, ‘are you serious?’ I said, ‘Well, yeah I’m serious.’ And then they called me and I had to go on stage.

Tim’s romance score has clearly improved over the years… from proposing in a trailer to creating this sweet video with throwback photos and sentimental memories.

“I went to stage and did the show and then I came off the stage and went back into my dressing room and Faith wasn’t there, but I looked at the mirror. In lipstick it said, ‘Yes! I’m gonna to be your wife.’ We still have that mirror and it was the best day of my life, that’s for sure.”