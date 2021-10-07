CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Northview football on the rise thanks to complete team effort

By By Mark Monroe / The Blade
 5 days ago

The Northview football team has found its footing seven games into the season with a balanced offense, fundamentally sound defense, and exceptional special teams play.

The Wildcats (5-2 overall) have won five straight games and are undefeated (4-0) in the Northern Lakes League.

Coach Doug Downing said his Wildcats have been able to control the ball on offense and have executed with good technique on defense.

“The biggest key to our success has been going out and performing,” Downing said. “Defensively we're tackling well and containing and limiting explosive plays. Offensively, we've been more balanced, mixing things up.”

Northview dropped its first two games to Hilliard Bradley and Clay. But the Wildcats have not lost since Aug. 27. They also have won their first four NLL games by a combined score of 146-24.

Northview is tied with Anthony Wayne (5-2, 4-0) for first place in the NLL.

Senior quarterback Logan Thor has completed 89 of 155 passes for 947 yards — second most in the NLL — and nine touchdowns.

“We have a special brotherhood,” Thor said. “We've been working really hard in practice. We've turned it around. Our offense is getting a lot better. Our defense is playing really well, too.”

Downing said the biggest improvement from Thor has been his increased knowledge of the game.

“He has improved his management of the game,” Downing said. “He has been making plays on third downs. The game has slowed down for him. He's still playing at a fast pace and his decision-making has been very good. He's taking what defenses give him. He's not over-thinking things.”

Thor has also rushed for 275 yards on 45 carries (6.1 per run) and three TDs.

“He's one of our best athletes. He can do a lot of different things really well,” Downing said.

Thor's top receivers have been Connor Cody (21 catches for 304 yards and three TDs) and Aiden Hall (24 catches for 227 yards and three scores).

“Our wide receivers are really young, but they're a very talented group,” Thor said. “I'm trying to lead them, and they respect and listen to me.”

Another key to the offense has been the return of running back Aidan Schmidt from injury. The senior was hurt in the first game of the season before returning in Week 4.

“Getting Aiden Schmidt back has been huge for us,” Thor said. “He is a big threat for us.”

Schmidt has rushed for a team-high 492 yards on 94 carries (5.23) with four scores.

“He's playing with toughness and running the ball extremely well,” Downing said.

Junior kicker Alex Kasee also has been a major weapon. He has made eight of eight field-goal attempts with a long of 45 yards. He also has made 15 of 16 extra-point attempts. Kasee also is averaging 36.4 yards per punt with touchbacks on 80 percent of his kickoffs.

Downing said the 6-foot-1 and 155-pound Kasee has a very bright future.

“He'll kick in college. He has that talent level,” said Downing, who spent 24 years as a college assistant coach, including at Eastern Michigan and the University of Toledo, before taking over the Northview program in 2014.

“He will continue to grow. He has a nice leg swing. He's one of those kickers where you can just hear it. He hits the ball with a thud.”

Northview is averaging 28.3 points per game over its last six games.

“It's about being consistent and making plays and moving the chains,” Downing said.

The Wildcats offense, which has suffered some injuries along the line, has altered its tendencies and formations throughout the season.

Thor credited all of his offensive coaches.

“They're doing a great job teaching things. I watch film with our coaches every day,” he said. “They show me things I don't see.”

The Wildcats have wins over Bowsher (30-0), Napoleon (27-7), Maumee (38-0), Springfield (0-6), and Bowling Green (28-0).

Defensive standouts have included Dallas Neely (team-high 27 tackles), Kurt Goben (26 tackles), Andrew Liber (team-leading four sacks), and Brock Williamson (two interceptions). Jackson Moore has four tackles for loss, Connor and Liber have both forced two fumbles, while Austin Doss also has two picks.

“They've all been playing at a high rate and leading the team,” Downing said. “We've had consistent play on defense. We are tackling much better as a whole unit. Defense is about making sure you know what you are doing. If you get one or two guys out of position, then you will have creases and give up big plays. It's about being disciplined. We are working as a unit.”

Downing said his players also have fully embraced the team concept.

“They are all accepting their roles and playing their roles,” Downing said. “A lot of different grades have stepped up. Our sophomores and juniors have joined our seniors in leading. They're all making plays.”

Northview is sure to be tested in its next two contests. The Wildcats host defending NLL champion Perrysburg (4-3 overall, 3-1 NLL) on Friday, before traveling to Anthony Wayne next Friday.

“We have to come out and control the ball. We have to execute and sustain drives,” Downing said. “Defensively we have to force turnovers and have it come down to the fourth quarter.

“Right now you can see that when you have success, you feel good. You have confidence.”

Toledo, OH

Toledo, OH
ABOUT

It is The Blade's ongoing mission to be the premier source of breaking news and information for northwest Ohio and southeast Michigan.

 https://www.toledoblade.com/

