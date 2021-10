Downtown Palm Beach Gardens is about to look a whole lot prettier, thanks to Emmanuel Gonzales. The Lake Worth artist was chosen out of more than 30 applicants to transform the premier retail destination into a work of art as part of its current renovation. “I am just honored I was picked to create these displays,” says Gonzales, whose art panel installation includes illustrations of Florida’s flora and fauna such as flamingos, oranges, and various bird species (pictured here).

PALM BEACH GARDENS, FL ・ 14 DAYS AGO