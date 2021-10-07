CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Laramie, WY

‘That’s who we play this week’

By Cody Tucker
Laramie Live
Laramie Live
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

LARAMIE -- Troy Calhoun sarcastically scoffed at the idea that Wyoming's offense is simplistic, focusing solely on running the football under Craig Bohl's leadership. "I'm trying to think -- they had a quarterback there that I don't know if that was always their emphasis," Air Force's head coach said with a grin, referring to current Buffalo Bills signal caller, Josh Allen. "... I don't know if that quarterback was drafted in the first eight picks or seven picks in the (NFL) draft because that was the case, I think.

laramielive.com

Comments / 0

Related
Laramie Live

Josh Allen Has Become the Odds On Favorite to Win NFL MVP

Just last NFL season, Josh Allen put together the best of his first three years in the league and finished in the top three in the NFL MVP race. During Sunday night's display against the mighty Kansas City Chiefs, the former Wyoming Cowboys quarterback went off and showed why he currently is at the top of the list of MVP candidates in the NFL.
NFL
Laramie Live

Pokes open conference play at Air Force

LARAMIE -- This Saturday will mark the start of conference play for the Wyoming Cowboys as they travel to the Air Force Academy to face the Air Force Falcons. Wyoming will bring a 4-0 record into its conference opener, while Air Force is 4-1 and 1-1 in the Mountain West Conference. Saturday’s game is scheduled to kick off at 5 p.m., Mountain Time from Falcon Stadium.
LARAMIE, WY
Laramie Live

Worland Wins Their 3rd Straight, 49-7 over Rawlins

After starting the season 0-2, Worland has rebounded with 3 straight wins after a 42 point victory over Rawlins on Friday night. The Warriors were all over the Outlaws from start to finish and this team is ranked in the top 5 in 3A in passing, thanks to quarterback Kade Weber. on Friday night, he was 19-29 for 217 yards and four touchdowns. Earlier this year against Green River, Weber threw for 384 yards. Brock Douzenis caught 7 balls for 71 yards and a score. Aaron Carver had over 100 yards rushing in the first half.
RAWLINS, WY
Laramie Live

Laramie Live

Laramie, WY
1K+
Followers
7K+
Post
464K+
Views
ABOUT

Laramie Live delivers the latest local news, information and features for Laramie, Wyoming. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy