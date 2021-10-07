‘Venom: Let There Be Carnage’ Almost Had A Very Different Title
Venom: Let There Be Carnage crash-landed into theaters at the beginning of October. The bloody, violent follow-up to 2018’s Venom sees Tom Hardy returning as Eddie Brock, host to the alien symbiote of the title. In Let There Be Carnage, Eddie must put aside his differences with Venom to put an end to serial killer and alien host Cletus Kasady, who transforms into the deadly Carnage. While the movie’s title is clear, concise, and to the point, there was apparently another name that was considered. And it’s actually really good.103gbfrocks.com
Comments / 0