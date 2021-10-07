CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Behind Viral Videos

Freezing Tofu TikTok Hack for ‘Meaty’ Texture [Video]

By Holly Woodbury
One Green Planet
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you’re not a big fan of tofu, or just want to spice up your recipe, this tofu hack is life-changing!. TikTok user @veggieanh shares her secret on how to take tofu to the next level. She starts by pat drying a block of tofu and transferring it to a container. She covers the container and places it in the freezer overnight! The next day, when you take your block of tofu out of the freezer, it should look very yellow. Place the frozen block of tofu into the microwave for 3 minutes, or until the tofu thaws back to its original white color. You’re then going to squeeze the tofu by hand and get rid of all the excess water that may still be inside. Your tofu should now be reduced in size, and firmer than ever! From here, you can go ahead and prepare your tofu as you normally would, marinating or pan-frying would work great.

www.onegreenplanet.org

Comments / 0

Related
One Green Planet

Gordon Ramsey’s Vegan Bacon Recipe [Video]

If you’re looking for a plant-based bacon recipe, look no further! Gordon Ramsey’s famous vegan bacon recipe has made its way to TikTok and users are trying it out for themselves. To make this vegan bacon, @veganhackspod starts off by crumbling some tofu and placing it in between two strips of rice paper that have been dipped in a marinade. The tofu should be sandwiched in between the sheets of rice paper. @veganhackspod explains that he was afraid that the ‘bacon’ wouldn’t get crispy, because tofu tends to stay soggy. After placing these vegan ‘bacon’ strips in the oven, he was shocked! The ‘bacon’ came out perfectly crispy and was the perfect addition to his BLT sandwich!
RECIPES
One Green Planet

Vegan JUST Egg breakfast Waffle Maker Hack [Video]

Spice up your breakfast with this TikTok hack made from tater tots, vegan JUST egg, and a waffle maker! This recipe is so simple and easy to make. If you’re not a big fan of sweet desserts, this savory meal is perfect for you. You’ll want to start by adding flour to your JUST egg mixture, and mixing until smooth. Then, spray your waffle maker with a non-stick spray and add tater tots to fully cover the waffle maker surface. Pour the vegan egg mixture over the tater tots so they are all fully coated. Cook for a few minutes, until golden brown. You can top your tater top ‘egg’ waffle with any toppings you’d like! @turnipvegan added some dairy-free cheese shreds and chives.
FOOD & DRINKS
One Green Planet

The Benefits of Golden Paste

If you want to enjoy the benefits of turmeric, then you should try making golden paste! It is a wonderful holistic way of taking better care of your health day by day. This paste can be used in all kinds of drinks and dishes and adds a unique and spicy flavor to anything you add it to. Its distinct golden color is the source of its name and makes this paste a vibrant addition to recipes.
RECIPES
One Green Planet

15 Vegan Desserts That Prove That Caramel and Apple Belong Together

Fall is here and we’re excited to finally indulge in some of the best desserts of the year! While we’re not discriminatory when it comes to sweets, caramel apples hold a special place in our hearts. They bring us back to childhood days of fall festivals, where we would snack on caramel apples made with just-picked fruit and roasted corn, fresh off the grill. If you’re like us, you’re probably also wondering which brilliant mind first came up with the idea to combine caramel and apples together. The iconic fall treat was invented in the 1950s by Kraft Foods employee Dan Walker. Apparently, Walker had been experimenting with leftover caramel candies from Halloween; he simply melted them down, dipped apples in the mix, and the rest is history.
FOOD & DRINKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vegan Food#Earth#Color#Veggieanh#Recipe
flyertalk.com

Did a TikTok Video Reveal the World’s Best Travel Hack?

A TikTok user has gone viral for a possibly ingenious travel hack: Packing a pillowcase with clothes. It’s no secret that airlines have gotten more controlling with travel requirements. If you book a basic economy ticket, you will have to give up your carry-on bag as overhead bin space is limited to main cabin ticketholders.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Mashed

This Tofu Knife TikTok Has Reddit Confused

Molecular gastronomy has gotten a bad name — literally. Heston Blumenthal, one of the culinary movement's more prominent players, says the process of transforming food through science should never have been called "molecular gastronomy" because the name makes it sound elitist and too complicated (via The Guardian). TikToker @asianmuminlaw, whose account is called "Dr. Ding's Molecular Cuisine," wants to bring this esoteric trend to the masses. They're succeeding: The 50-plus videos they've posted to the platform have received 67 million likes.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
One Green Planet

3-Ingredient Veggie Burger TikTok Hack [Video]

@cheaplazyvegan on TikTok is here to show you how to make the easiest 3-ingredient vegan patties!. She starts off by adding one cup of oat flour (if you don’t have oat flour, you can blend rolled oats) in a mixing bowl. The second ingredient that you’ll need is 1 can of beans, drained, and rinsed. She used black beans, but you can use any type of bean you prefer. Once you add your beans into the bowl with the oat flour, go ahead and all your third and final ingredient which is one cup of pasta sauce or salsa. Mix all three of these ingredients together very well, and feel free to add any other seasonings or spices that you desire. It really is that easy!
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TikTok
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Behind Viral Videos
Simply Recipes

A Guide to Tofu: How to Press, Prep, and Cook Different Tofu Types and Textures

Tofu is an affordable, minimally-processed source of protein—a wonder among plants! Invented in China over 2,000 years ago and likely inspired by Mongolia’s cheesemakers, it’s absolutely delicious once you know how to work with it. The tofu most commonly used for cooking comes in plastic packages in soft, medium-firm, firm,...
RECIPES
One Green Planet

Beer Battered Tofu ‘Fish’ Sandwich [Vegan]

In a large pot, add oil over medium/high heat. Squeeze the water out of the tofu with paper towels. Slice into books and set aside. Prepare three bowls. combine the dry ingredients in one bowl (salt, baking powder, and flour). In another bowl combine the vegan egg with almond milk, then add to a bowl with beer.
RECIPES
HackerNoon

How the Pandemic Hacked the Way We Eat Breakfast [Infographic]

56% of Americans, including 87% of all parents, do not enjoy breakfast as their first meal of the day. The majority of Americans would rather have a few more minutes of sleep than get up early enough to make breakfast. The number one reason for skipping breakfast is that 50% of us believe it’s the most time-consuming meal to prepare. Even though the percentage of breakfast eaters has not increased during the pandemic, the percentages of consumption of breakfast foods actually has increased a good deal.
PUBLIC HEALTH
One Green Planet

How to Make Amazing Vegan Meringue

If you are curious about how to make vegan meringue, this article is the perfect place to start. You will learn about how to make vegan meringue and all of the tips you need to know for success!. This meringue is so good that no one would ever suspect that...
RECIPES
One Green Planet

Majority of Children Want to be Meat-Free, According to Report

A recent UK study found that many children either already eat a vegan-based diet or would like to! It found that a majority of children are or want to be meat-free!. The report focused on a group of 1,000 children, ages of 5 to 16, and included questions about their current diet as well as what they would like their diet to include. It found that 8% of the children already followed a vegan diet, while 15% wanted to eat a vegan diet. The report found that 13% of the children were also vegetarian, while 21% wanted to eat a vegetarian diet.
KIDS
One Green Planet

10 of Our Top Plant-Based Recipes Under Ten Ingredients From September 2021

These vegan recipes are simple and delicious! All of these recipes keep the ingredient count under 10, so you know they’re going to be affordable, easy, and simple! Don’t forget to check out our Quick & Easy Recipe Archives!. We also highly recommend downloading the Food Monster App — with...
RECIPES
One Green Planet

Weekly Meal Plan: Capturing Fall Flavors and Textures!

Fall flavors are a huge part of this time of year. It’s a wonderful time for cozier meals enhanced with lighter flavors, crunchy greens that contrast with warmer root veggies, and delicious spices that bring warmth and deeper flavor to each dish. This meal plan focuses on capturing those fall flavors with using texture (think the softness of sweet potatoes with the crispness of fresh greens, the warmth of the filling of an apple pie with the soft crunch of the crust, and warm chili with soft, yet dense, cornbread). These meals will keep you full and satisfied, and help you explore delicious flavor in your dishes this week!
RECIPES
ComicBook

Krispy Kreme Is Changing Its Name

Henceforth Krispy Kreme shall be known as Krispy Skreme...well, until Halloween, that is. Monday afternoon, the iconic doughnut chain announced a temporary change in its name as part of its overarching Halloween promotion. Along with special Krispy Kreme boxes and other associated marketing collateral, the chain is introducing four all-new doughnuts and some new promotions all in celebration of spooky season.
RESTAURANTS
Tyla

Experts Warn Against Scalp Popping TikTok Trend

TikTok is full of useful tips and trends – we’ve learned how to make a whole host of luxurious bakes, turned our bikini bottoms into bikini tops, and even found the best way to defend ourselves while wearing acrylic nails. But the latest TikTok craze is one you should absolutely...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Indy100

Woman shares theory that we never really die and it’s freaking people out

People on TikTok are freaking out after one woman suggested that we might not ever truly pass on - and that the world could have ended many times before without our knowledge. Joli Moli, who goes by @joli.artist on the platform, is scaring people with a video she posted that claimed that we may never really die, but instead, our consciousness goes into an alternate reality.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS

Comments / 0

Community Policy