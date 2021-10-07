CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Goldsmiths Prize 2021 Shortlist

By Clark Named SFWA Blog Editor
locusmag.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe £10,000 is given for a book by a British or Irish author that “breaks the mould or extends the possibilities of the novel form.” This year’s judges are Fred D’aguiar, Kamila Shamsie, Nell Stevens (chair), and Johanna Thomas-Corr. The winner will be announced November 10, 2021. For more information,...

locusmag.com

locusmag.com

100 Novels That Shaped Our New World

Libraries Connected announced “The 100 Novels that Shaped our New World”, a reading list chosen by over 400 library staff members and users. The list “follows the BBC Novels that Shaped our World library campaign” and features many titles of genre interest, including Leave the World Behind by Rumaan Alam (Bloomsbury), The Long Way To A Small Angry Planet by Becky Chambers (Hodder & Stoughton), Girl, Woman, Other by Bernardine Evaristo (Hamish Hamilton), The Ocean at the End of the Lane by Neil Gaiman (Headline), Klara and the Sun by Kazuo Ishiguro (Faber & Faber), and many more.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
locusmag.com

Encyclopedia of Science Fiction Fourth Edition

(SFE) has launched its Fourth Edition. The online edition of the essential reference work was sponsored by Orion/Gollancz from 2011-2021, but is now published by SFE Ltd and Ansible Editions. Editors John Clute and David Langford say of the move:. With the release of the Fourth Edition of The Encyclopedia...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
locusmag.com

Breuer Exhibit

Will host an exhibition to honor Czech-American writer Miles J. Breuer (1889-1945) on October 14, 2021. The event will commemorate the 76th anniversary of Breuer’s death. Breuer is the author Paradise and Iron (1930) and co-author of The Birth of a New Republic (1931, with Jack Williamson), along with numerous stories, including “The Gostak and the Doshes” (1930) and “The Girl from Mars” (1929, with Williamson). He also wrote a number of stories in the Czech language as Miloslav J. Breuer.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
locusmag.com

Gary K. Wolfe Reviews The Rock Eaters: Stories by Brenda Peynado

The Rock Eaters: Stories , Brenda Peynado (Penguin 978-0-143135623, $16.00, 288pp, tp) May 2021. Brenda Peynado’s first collection, The Rock Eaters, places her in that growing cadre of talented short fiction writers who seem equally comfortable in venues as diverse as The Georgia Review and Tor.com, and whose voice is just as distinctive when writing about real-world poverty and student debt or about grim futures in which people take refuge in VR while their bodies vegetate in clean rooms to protect from ravaging plagues on the outside. The latter story, ‘‘The Touches’’, may be the most extreme example of the sort of compromises her characters make to survive in complex and hostile environments, but survival is one of the themes that connect her essentially mainstream stories with more bizarre tales of bodily metamorphosis. Another, closely related theme is marginalization, trying to find a place in a world that seems bent on betraying or even killing you. Sometimes Peynado begins with exaggerated versions of real life, as in ‘‘The Drownings’’, set in a version of Florida in which it’s become accepted that hundreds of young people will drown each year; here the outsider figure is a new girl named Rosa, who doesn’t even know how to swim. In ‘‘Thoughts and Prayers’’, as the title suggests, the theme is school shootings, which have become such a part of daily life (again set in Florida) that organizations with names like Mothers for the Sanctity of the World and Good Guys with Guns move from community to community to stage bizarre right-wing rallies. The outsiders here are a poor Muslim family in a neighborhood of Latino Catholics, but the story shifts fully into the fantastic by introducing pigeon-like ‘‘angels,’’ who sit on houses and supposedly protect the families, but who largely seem to just shit on the roofs.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
locusmag.com

Williams Wins Forry Award

The award, named for Forrest J Ackerman and given annually since 1966, was presented at the October 9, 2021 meeting of the LASFS. Their next convention, LOSCON 47, will be held November 26-28, 2021 at the Marriott Los Angeles Airport Hotel. [via File 770]. While you are here, please take...
locusmag.com

Douglas Barbour (1940-2021)

Canadian author, editor, and scholar Douglas Barbour, 81, died September 25, 2021 of lung cancer. Douglas Fleming Barbour was born March 21, 1940 in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada. He co-edited Tesseracts 2 (1987) with Phyllis Gottlieb, and wrote many essays, reviews, and letters for fanzines and SF journals. Barbour’s dissertation was “Patterns of Meaning in the SF Novels of Ursula K. Le Guin, Joanna Russ and Samuel R. Delany, 1962-1972″, and he wrote non-fiction volume Worlds Out of Words: The SF Novels of Samuel R. Delany (1979). He moved to Edmonton in 1969, becoming a professor at the University of Alberta. Barbour wrote many volumes of poetry, and was also an accomplished poetry critic.
OBITUARIES
locusmag.com

Maya C. James Reviews Half Sick of Shadows by Laura Sebastian

Half Sick of Shadows , Laura Sebastian (Ace 978-0-593-200513, $27.00, 448pp, hc) July 2021. Elaine is surrounded by heroes, and she knows how each of them will fall: Morgana the sorceress, Lancelot the knight, Gwen the queen, and Arthur the king; all powerful pieces on a chess board waiting to be toppled by their own doing. Despite her great power of Sight, there is nothing Elaine can do but gaze into the future and hope her loved ones make the right choices. That is, until she begins to question her own fate and worth.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
locusmag.com

New Books: 12 October 2021

(Rare Machines 978-1-4597-4737-1, $19.99, 536pp, formats: trade paperback, ebook, October 12, 2021) Contemporary fantasy novel about a Canadian woman teaching English in a small city in Japan, who gets caught up in supernatural chaos. Baker, A. Deborah:. (Tordotcom 978-1-250-76828-5, $19.99, 208pp, formats: hardcover, ebook, audio, October 12, 2021) Written by...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
locusmag.com

Heinlein Journal Wins Design Award

Was chosen as one of six winners for the Editorial category in Communication Arts’ 62nd annual design competition. This win comes after the Heinlein Journal‘s recent redesign. This redesign matches the quality of the publication with the stature of its authors and their scholarship…. We’ve enlivened the publication with a...
DESIGN
locusmag.com

2021 Otherwise Fellowship Applications Open

The Otherwise Award (formerly the Tiptree Award) is currently accepting applications for the Otherwise Fellowships, providing $500 grants for “writers, artists, scholars, media makers, remix artists, performers, musicians, or something else entirely. If you are doing work that is changing the way we think about gender through speculative narrative – maybe in a form we would recognize as the science fiction or fantasy genre, maybe in some other way – you are eligible for a Fellowship.”
ADVOCACY
locusmag.com

2021 First Novel Prize Shortlist

The City of Good Death by Priyanka Champaneri (Restless Books) and Build Your House Around My Body by Violet Kupersmith (Random House) are on the seven-title shortlist for the 2021 First Novel Prize, given by the Center for Fiction “to honor the best debut fiction of the year.”. The shortlist...
BOOKS & LITERATURE

