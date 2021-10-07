CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mike and Zara Tindall’s daughters move schools

5 days ago
 5 days ago

Mike and Zara Tindall’s daughters have started a new school. The couple are pleased that both Mia, seven, and three-year-old Lena have settled in well to their new surroundings as both youngsters were initially hesitant about making the change, with their younger child in particular being quite “clingy”. Speaking to...

Daily Mail

EDEN CONFIDENTIAL: Royal Family want to throw punches at Prince Harry, jokes Mike Tindall

Prince William was visibly angry when he was forced to deny publicly that the Royal Family was racist after Harry and Meghan's claims in their interview with Oprah Winfrey. Now, Mike Tindall has let slip the full extent of the Windsors' fury. Former England rugby star Tindall — the husband of Harry's cousin Zara — has joked the royals would like to throw a few punches at the Prince after his recent behaviour.
nickiswift.com

Mike Tindall Reveals The Shocking Thing Prince Harry's Bodyguards Once Did To Him

As Prince Harry's life continues to change, so do his needs. That includes the situation regarding security. Not only has it been necessary to make sure that his wife, Meghan Markle, and children, Archie and Lilibet, are protected, but there's always been a need to make sure that the prince himself is safe. That's why he seemingly always has someone looking out for him, even when he's around other members of the royal family.
Zara Tindall
Queen Elizabeth
Hello Magazine

Sad news for Zara Tindall following death of family friend

Tributes have been paid to Preston North End owner and racehorsing figure, Trevor Hemmings, who has passed away at the age of 86. The British businessman owned eventing horses ridden by Zara Tindall, and the pair had been pictured together at Cheltenham Festival over the years. Zara has followed in...
Hello Magazine

Mike Tindall close to tears in video discussing dad's heartbreaking health battle

Mike Tindall's father was sadly diagnosed with Parkinson's disease in 2003. Mike, husband to the Queen's granddaughter, Zara Tindall, has worked with charity Cure Parkinson's for several years since as a result, including hosting fundraising events such as his Celebrity Golf Classic. This year, the charity shared a video after the event discussing Mike's role in the day, and the father-of-three also appeared in the clip. He appeared visibly moved as he discussed how his dad's battle has affected him.
Hello Magazine

Mike Tindall's most outrageously hilarious golf outfits of all time – photos

Mike Tindall, husband to the Queen's granddaughter, Zara Tindall, was a former English rugby union player. He retired in 2014 and has since swapped his scrum cap for a handicap as he has been focusing on his golf game, including hosting an annual event named the Celebrity Golf Classic to raise money for charities such as Cure Parkinson's Trust, after his father was sadly diagnosed with the disease in 2003.
BBC

Mike Tindall on Parkinson's Disease

Former England rugby captain Mike Tindall hears from those living with Parkinson's Disease. The player, who's married to Princess Anne's daughter Zara, speaks to those dealing with the same condition as his father.
Popculture

Royal Family Announces Arrival of Another Royal Baby

The British royal family just got a little bit larger thanks to the arrival of another royal baby! On Monday, Buckingham Palace announced that Princess Beatrice welcomed her first child, a baby girl, with husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi. Beatrice gave birth on Saturday, Sept. 18 at the Chelsea and Westminster Hospital in London, the royal family confirmed, with the little bundle of joy arriving "at 23.42" weighing 6 pounds and 2 ounces.
everythinghorseuk.co.uk

Zara Tindall heads to United States for inaugural 5 star event

Zara Tindall heads to United States for inaugural 5 star event. Granddaughter to Queen Elizabeth II, Zara Tindall, will head to the states alongside Olympic medalist, France’s Astier Nicolas to compete in the inaugural Maryland 5 Star at Fair Hill, this October (2021). Held between the 14-17 October, Tindal and...
nickiswift.com

The Real Reason Prince Charles Is Incredibly Sad Over Lilibet Diana

Prince Charles rolled with the punches this year. Prince Harry blasted him in his bombshell Oprah Winfrey interview with Meghan Markle and claimed that Charles had cut him off financially after leaving The Firm, as noted by CBS. Harry alleged that had it not been for his inheritance from his mother, he and Meghan Markle would not have been able to move to California.
nickiswift.com

How Meghan And Harry Are Becoming What The Royal Family Fears The Most

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle left their lives as senior members of the royal family behind in search of health and happiness in a different land. The couple decided to move to the United States in 2020, vowing to continue to give back by way of public service — but in a different way. In February 2021, the palace released a statement confirming that Harry and Meghan wouldn't be returning as working members of the royal family. "Following conversations with The Duke, The Queen has written confirming that in stepping away from the work of The Royal Family it is not possible to continue with the responsibilities and duties that come with a life of public service," the statement read, according to People. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex issued a response, ensuring that everyone knew that they could still do good in the world without being directly associated with The Firm. "We can all live a life of service. Service is universal," their statement read.
