Carjackers On Near West Side Threaten To Shoot Man

CHICAGO (CBS) — Four people, including two teens, were shot on the Near North Side early Thursday morning. Police said someone in a red Dodge Charger fired shots towards a gray sedan in the 900 block of North Orleans Street around 2:15 a.m. Two 15-year-old boys were hit, and the another victim was a 38-year-old rideshare driver who was sitting in his parked car waiting to pick up passengers. A fourth victim, a 20-year-old male was located at Balbo and Lake Shore Drive with a gunshot wound to the torso. He is being treated in serious condition at Northwestern Memorial Hospital. The teens were taken to Lurie Children’s Hospital and the rideshare driver was taken to Northwestern. Those three victims are in fair condition. Police say none of the victims was the intended target.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 6 DAYS AGO