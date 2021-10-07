CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Chicago, IL

Carjackers On Near West Side Threaten To Shoot Man

cbslocal.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHICAGO (CBS)– A man was carjacked on the Near West Side Wednesday night. Police said a 32-year-old man got out of his gray Volkswagen Jetta when two men walked up to him on Warren Boulevard. The offenders had their hands in their pockets, implying they had a gun. They demanded...

chicago.cbslocal.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WOWK 13 News

UPDATE: West Side shootings appear to be related

UPDATE (9:06 a.m. on Friday, October 8): Another woman was found dead around 8:00 a.m. in the 1,000 block of Grant Street. Police believe that the two shootings are related and that the second woman ran from the shooter, which is why she was found in a different location. Police...
CHARLESTON, WV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chicago, IL
Crime & Safety
City
Chicago, IL
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
CBS Denver

Man Killed, 3 Others Hurt In Late Night Drive-By Shooting In Denver

DENVER (CBS4) – Denver police say a man died after being shot in a drive-by shooting. Officers responded to the area near East 22nd Avenue and Quebec Street at around 11 p.m. on Saturday. (credit: CBS) They say they found four adults with injuries. Later on Sunday morning, they say one man died, and another man and two women were taken to the hospital with serious injuries. (credit: CBS) Further information about the victims or the shooting were not released. Police haven’t shared any details about a possible suspect.
DENVER, CO
CBS Chicago

In Broad Daylight, Carjackers Steal Man’s Car Right In Front Of His Irving Park Home Of 30 Years

CHICAGO (CBS) — After having a gun pointed at his side, the next thing Greg Cihak remembers is handing over his keys as crooks carjacked him right outside of his home of 30 years in Irving Park. He told CBS 2’s Jermont Terry that he never imagined he would be held up at gunpoint not far from his front door. “Road rage stuff you hear about on the Edens but not a carjacking no,” Cihak said. A carjacking crew took this SUV in broad daylight in Albany Park He was not the only target. The crew who stole Cihak’s SUV is believed to be the...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Woman Punches Man Attempting To Rob Her In West Town

CHICAGO (CBS)– A woman punched a man during an attempted robbery in West Town Monday night. Police said a 34-year-old woman and 37-year-old man were walking, in the 2100 block of West Race Avenue around 10:05 p.m., when two men exited a gray Honda CRV with guns. They pointed the gun at the man, who felt for his belongings and did not have money or a phone on him. The offenders grabbed the woman’s jacket and demanded her belongings. The woman refused and punched one of the offenders. The men ran back to their SUV and one of the offenders fired shots before driving off. The victims were not injured. No arrests have been made.
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#West Side#Carjackers#Police#Cbs
WIFR

Man dies after shooting on Rockford’s west side

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Rockford Police Department says a 28-year-old man is dead following a shooting on Rockford’s west side Tuesday night. Police were called to the area of Jonathan and N. Rockton Avenue shortly before 6:00 p.m. Tuesday for a shooting investigation. A glass door was found shattered on the side of the house. There is no word on a suspect.
ROCKFORD, IL
Fox 32 Chicago

Man charged in West Garfield Park shooting

CHICAGO - A man was charged with attempted murder in connection with an Oct. 1 shooting in the West Garfield Park neighborhood. Johnny Allen, 22, was identified by police as the gunman who shot a 32-year-old man around 10:23 a.m. in the 4400 block of West Monroe Street, police said.
CHICAGO, IL
Chicago Sun-Times

3 teens stabbed during large fight on Near West Side

Three teens were stabbed during a large fight Tuesday afternoon on the Near West Side. About 10 to 15 people were fighting near a sidewalk in the 2000 block of West Adams Street when two 15-year-old boys and a 17-year-old were stabbed about 3:35 p.m., Chicago police said. The teens...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Man charged in South Loop shooting

CHICAGO - A man was charged Thursday in an Aug. 21 shooting in the South Loop neighborhood. Efferson Williams, 40, was identified as the gunman who shot a 44-year-old man in the 2100 block of South Michigan Avenue, police said. Williams was arrested Tuesday and charged with aggravated battery with...
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Volkswagen
CBS Chicago

Four People, Including 2 Teens, Injured In Shooting On Near North Side

CHICAGO (CBS) — Four people, including two teens, were shot on the Near North Side early Thursday morning. Police said someone in a red Dodge Charger fired shots towards a gray sedan in the 900 block of North Orleans Street around 2:15 a.m. Two 15-year-old boys were hit, and the another victim was a 38-year-old rideshare driver who was sitting in his parked car waiting to pick up passengers. A fourth victim, a 20-year-old male was located at Balbo and Lake Shore Drive with a gunshot wound to the torso. He is being treated in serious condition at Northwestern Memorial Hospital. The teens were taken to Lurie Children’s Hospital and the rideshare driver was taken to Northwestern. Those three victims are in fair condition. Police say none of the victims was the intended target.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS New York

At Least 2 Injured In Upper West Side Shooting

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police sources tell CBS2 a man and a woman were shot on the Upper West Side on Tuesday, and they’re investigating whether a third shooting victim is connected. It happened inside a courtyard at the Wise Houses at West 89th Street and Amsterdam Avenue. Police say at least a dozen shots were fired. It’s not clear how many shooters there were, but one gun was recovered. A woman in her 30s who had run all the way to Central Park was found there with a gunshot wound to the hand. A man in his 20s ran up Amsterdam. He fell...
UPPER WEST SIDE, NY
NBC New York

Two Hospitalized After Shooting on Upper West Side: Police

Two people were rushed to the hospital after gunfire rang out following a dispute on the Upper West Side Tuesday night, police said. The shooting occurred near the corner of West 89th Street and Amsterdam Avenue around 8:45 p.m., according to police. A 27-year-old man and a 40-year-old woman were in an argument with another man when that other person pulled out a handgun.
UPPER WEST SIDE, NY
Fox 32 Chicago

3 wounded, 1 critically, in Near North Side shooting

CHICAGO - Three people were wounded, one critically, in a shooting on the Near North Side Sunday morning. The shooting occurred in the 1200 block of North Dearborn. At about 3:35 a.m., Chicago police said a 29-year-old woman and a 46-year-old man were in a parked car when shots were fired, possibly from a gray vehicle.
CHICAGO, IL
KENS 5 Eyewitness News

Shooting on far west side leaves one dead, SAPD says

SAN ANTONIO — A 39-year-old man died after being shot on the city's west side Tuesday evening, the San Antonio Police Department said. Police said the victim, David Martinez, ran out into the street and collapsed after being shot multiple times behind a residence in the 1000 block of South Chupaderas Street, near South Zarzamora Street.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
CBS Chicago

Man In Critical Condition After Attempted Carjacking Near Superdawg Restaurant On Northwest Side

CHICAGO (CBS) — A 40-year-old man remains in critical condition after an attempted carjacking on the Northwest Side Sunday night. Police said the man was walking towards his Range Rover near the Superdawg restaurant, in the 6400 block of North Milwaukee Avenue around 8 p.m., when someone with a gun demanded his keys. The man refused and the offender fired several shots, hitting the man in the left arm and chest. The victim was taken to Lutheran General Hospital in Park Ridge in critical condition. No arrests have been made.  
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy