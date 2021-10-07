CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alexandria Bay, NY

Alexandria Bay man allegedly attempts to steal purse from woman, flees without it

By BEN MUIR bmuir@wdt.net
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleALEXANDRIA BAY — A 39-year-old man was arrested this week after he allegedly attempted to steal a purse from a woman at the Big M store on Route 12. State police said they responded to the store for an attempted robbery at about 5:50 p.m. Wednesday. It was reported that a man displayed a knife and attempted to steal a purse from a 68-year-old female customer. The man then fled the scene without getting the purse.

