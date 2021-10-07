Biloxi PD asking for assistance in identifying suspects in shooting

On Wednesday, October 6, 2021 at approximately 21:48 hours, Biloxi Police Dispatch received several 911 calls in reference to firearms being discharged in the 1600 block of Beach Blvd. Upon officers’ arrival in the area, contact was made with a male victim suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was transported to an area hospital in serious but stable condition. A preliminary investigation determined the victim was an innocent bystander and not involved in the shooting. Several hours later, a male gunshot victim entered a local area hospital with a non-threatening gunshot wound. It is unknown at this time if that individual was involved in the incident.